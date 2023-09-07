5 ways Alabama could lose against the Texas Longhorns

Alabama, nationally ranked No. 3, looks to complete the home-and-home sweep against Texas after taking the Longhorns down by one point on the road in 2022. With this game taking place in Tuscaloosa, many expect the Crimson Tide to walk away with a win, but that might not be the case.

Despite a dominant performance in Week 1 against Middle Tennessee, there are still many unknowns regarding this Alabama team.

Steve Sarkisian lost a few players from last year’s squad but returns many contributing players like quarterback Quinn Ewers and wide receiver Xavier Worthy. The Longhorns aren’t ranked No. 11 in the nation out of pure luck, this is a team worthy of being labeled a College Football Playoff contender.

Here are five ways Alabama could easily lose this Week 2 contest against Texas.

Quinn Ewers shines

(Photo by Tim Warner/Getty Images)

Before leaving last year’s game due to injury, Longhorns quarterback Quinn Ewers looked fantastic. His absence certainly contributed to the loss, as Alabama only won by one point and Texas had a lead with under a minute remaining. If he played a full four quarters like he started the 2022 matchup, Alabama could be in for a rough time from the Longhorns’ passing attack.

Underestimating the ground game

John David Mercer-USA TODAY Sports

Bijan Robinson was a force to be reckoned with last season, but he has taken his talents to the NFL. In the season-opening game for Texas against Rice, the two leading rushers combined for 22 carries and only 107 yards, unable to reach the end zone. While it was a very underwhelming performance, the ground game could be revamped in Week 2, which might catch the Crimson Tide defensive front sleeping if they aren’t expecting it.

Jalen Milroe underperforms, no backup plan

John David Mercer-USA TODAY Sports

Jalen Milroe looked like a superstar in his Week 1 performance against Middle Tennessee. Rushing for two touchdowns and throwing for three is no easy task regardless of the opponent. However, it was one game. What if he comes out flat against Texas? Tyler Buchner and Ty Simpson saw very limited action against the Blue Raiders. Would they be up to the task of talking on the No. 11 ranked team in the nation if their name is called? These are questions that can only be answered in the moment, and it’s not likely to happen; but if it did happen, things would not be going well for the Tide.

Steve Sarkisian out-coaches Nick Saban

(Photo by Tim Warner/Getty Images)

Now this would be monumental if it actually happened. Saban has only lost two games against former assistant coaches (Kirby Smart and Jimbo Fisher) and it happened all in one season. Sarkisian has yet to defeat his former employer, but he’ll try his hardest in the Week 2 matchup. With Alabama having to new coordinators from last season, the Longhorns will likely have a hard time games-planning for this one, but it’s not impossible. With this game taking place in Bryant-Denny Stadium, the energy will be in favor if Saban and the Tide. Sarkisian would have to muster up his absolute best to get it done, and if he does, it would shake the word of college football.

Lack of discipline

(Photo by Wesley Hitt/Getty Images)

Penalties were a massive issue for Alabama in the 2022 season. The addition of Tommy Rees and Kevin Steele to this coaching staff were two huge steps in the right direction when it comes to fielding a more disciplined team. Giving the Longhorns extra downs and free yards is the last thing the Crimson Tide can do in what is already expected to be a pretty close game.

Story originally appeared on Roll Tide Wire