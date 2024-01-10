5 way-too-early candidates to replace Nick Saban

Alabama football head coach Nick Saban has retired. Something that has long been talked about has now actually happened. The question of who replaces him now takes over.

Saban had one of the most historic runs that any coach in any sport has ever had. He helped lead the Crimson Tide to nine SEC titles and six national championships. Saban brought some of the best coaches and players to the University of Alabama over the years.

Saban exemplified what it meant to be a legend. The only other Alabama coach that compares to Saban is the great, Paul Bear Bryant. There is reason to believe that they are two of the greatest college football coaches ever and rightfully so.

With Saban retiring, it is now time to look at some of the potential candidates who will have the difficult task of carrying on what Saban built in Tuscaloosa.

Roll Tide Wire takes a look at five way-too-early candidates to replace Nick Saban as the next head coach at Alabama.

Dan Lanning

The name that has garnered the most attention and speculation to replace Saban is Oregon head coach Dan Lanning. The Missouri native was a graduate assistant at Alabama in 2015. He knows what it is like to uphold the Alabama standard.

While Lanning has only been a head coach for two seasons, he has found ways to succeed. He is an excellent recruiter and developer. Lanning is also a fiery coach who loves to compete on the field and on the recruiting trail. Lanning seems like the home-run hire for the Crimson Tide.

Kalen DeBoer

One of the coaches who has proven to do more with less over the years is Washington head coach Kalen DeBoer. The South Dakota native holds a head coaching record of 104-12 during his time at both Fresno State and Washington.

Alabama has a certain standard to uphold. While DeBoer has not coached in the SEC, he has set a noticeable standard out West. It is something that could catch the attention of Alabama officials. He has used the transfer portal to his advantage and helped lead the Huskies to the College Football Playoff national title game.

Dabo Swinney

For a while, many had speculated that Clemson head coach Dabo Swinney would be Saban’s successor. Now, that could come to fruition. The native of Birmingham played at Alabama from 1989-1992. He coached for the Crimson Tide from 1993-2000. He has been linked to Alabama for a handful of years.

Lane Kiffin

Someone who is all too familiar with the Alabama football program is Ole Miss head coach Lane Kiffin. Kiffin served as the offensive coordinator at Alabama under Saban from 2014-2016.

Kiffin has seemingly made everyone aware of his admiration for Coach Saban and the university. Could he be Saban’s successor? I think it is certainly an option at this point. Kiffin would likely leave Oxford for an opportunity to take over in Tuscaloosa.

Mike Norvell

It would be a full-circle moment for Florida State head coach Mike Norvell to accept the head coaching position at Alabama. After all of the controversy surrounding the College Football Playoff, Norvell leaving Tallahassee would be ironic. Especially if he were to leave for Tuscaloosa.

Nonetheless, his coaching pedigree and track record would bode well for the Crimson Tide. Norvell has proven that he can win at the non-Power Five level as well as at the Power Five level. It is not too early to exclude Norvell from strong consideration for the head coaching vacancy.

Roll Tide Wire will continue to share updates and reports regarding Alabama football’s search for a new head coach.

Story originally appeared on Roll Tide Wire