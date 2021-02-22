5 Washington players who likely won’t be on the roster in 2021

As we head into the stretch run of the offseason and focus on which free agents the Washington Football Team can bring in to try and better their roster, one thing that Ron Rivera and others in the front office are focused on is who is already on the roster that they may not be able to keep.

Whether it’s because of a looming contract, or a need for another roster spot, not all 53 men who were on the active roster in 2020 will be back for another go-around. That’s the business of the NFL, and a handful of players are going to be shown the door in search of a new team to play for.

Here are five players who we feel pretty confident won’t be on Washington’s 2021 roster at the start of the season.

WR Steven Sims Jr.

(AP Photo/Daniel Kucin Jr.)

One of the most encouraging players to come from the 2019 season, WR Steven Sims Jr. was a major disappointment in 2020, unable to build on his strong rookie season. After posting five total touchdowns as an undrafted free agent, Sims came back and only had one TD in 2020, with five fumbles on the season. Used primarily as a punt returner, and sparingly in the offense, it was frustrating to watch the potential that we saw from his rookie season go untapped. If he impresses this offseason in training camp, he may stick around, but from what we saw last year, it wouldn't be a shock to see Sims miss out on the 53-man roster cut in August.

QB Alex Smith

Joe Camporeale-USA TODAY Sports

We all know the story with Alex Smith. Great guy, an incredible story, but a huge salary cap hit if he decides that he doesn't want to retire, which seems pretty likely at this point. Washington has been open about their plans to find a QB of the future, and due to Smith's medical baggage, there isn't much confidence that he will be the guy that they choose to rely on.

DE Ryan Kerrigan

(Photo by Will Newton/Getty Images)

Another free agent, Ryan Kerrigan seems like he has played his last game in Washington, and is looking to find a new team that is more in need of the production that he is capable of bringing. With J.J. Watt now on the free-agent market now as well, Kerrigan is no longer the most coveted veteran edge rusher anymore, but that likely won't stop him from finding a new team this offseason.

Story continues

FS Troy Apke

(AP Photo/Jennifer Stewart)

Troy Apke started the 2020 season as the starting free safety, but it quickly became clear that he was in over his head, and Rivera started to try out other options. Though he can still battle for a spot on the depth chart during training camp, it would come as no surprise to see Apke miss the 53-man roster cut in August.

DL Ryan Anderson

(Photo by Patrick McDermott/Getty Images)

Ryan Anderson is a talented defender who can't seem to find a fit in Washington. He isn't a good enough edge-rusher to earn much playing time on the defensive line, and his skills as a stand-up linebacker aren't quite up to par either. There have been rumors in the past about Washington shopping him in some trades, but it might be the year that they just cut bait and move on.

1

1