5 Washington Huskies Oregon needs to watch for on Saturday

In all honesty, we could have gone with a dozen of players for this 5 opponents article featuring the Washington Huskies. But we had to keep it down with the obvious for the No. 6 team in the nation and a team that will present Oregon’s biggest challenge of the season.

Unlike USC, the Huskies are very good on both sides of the ball. They also have a coaching staff that knows what it is doing, which is a far cry from the previous leadership under Jimmy Lake. Washington is a bonafide national championship contender and for the first time in the series history, both teams come into the game ranked in the Top 10 in both the AP and Coaches poll.

Fortunately, Oregon has a team that is very capable of going on the road and defeating a club such as this. But the Ducks will have to pay a little extra attention to these five Dawgs in Oregon to avoid the first loss of the season.

QB Michael Penix, Jr.

We’ve been over this before, but no one saw, perhaps even Washington itself to some extent, the meteoric rise of Michael Penix, Jr. when he transferred from Indiana. He went to just another Big Ten quarterback to one of the best QBs in the nation. Oregon saw firsthand what Penix can do and this will be the secondary’s toughest test of the season. And it’s on the road in Seattle.

WR Rome Odunze

A great quarterback needs a great receiver just like Joe Montana had Jerry Rice. Of course, Penix and Rome Odunze aren’t on that level, but they might be the best QB/WR duo in the country.

Odunze is having a monster season so far with 32 catches for 608 yards (122 ypg) and four touchdowns.

WR Ja'Lynn Polk

If Odunze is Jerry Rice, Ja’Lynn Polk is Washington’s version of John Taylor. On any other team, Polk would most likely be that team’s first option in the passing game. He might not be WR1, but Polk is a very strong No. 2 and can hurt any secondary if too much attention is up on Odunze. This is why the Huskies are so strong through the air. The opponent can’t double-team any one receiver.

Polk has 26 catches for 468 yards (93.6 ypg) and four touchdowns.

WR Jalen McMillan

This may be the first time we have used a quarterback and three receivers for these “5 opponents” articles, but the Huskies’ passing game is that prolific.

McMillan was a Second-Team All-Conference selection, but he’s missed some games due to a knee or leg injury. Unfortunately for the Ducks, the junior is expected to play in this game. The bye week came at a perfect time for the Huskies in this regard. When he is on the field, McMillan has 20 catches for 311 yards (103.7 ypg) and three touchdowns.

LB Edefuan Ulofoshio

There isn’t one superstar on the Washington defense as they play together as one as one unit and those are usually the most dangerous defenses out there. But since we like to have at least one or two defensive players in these articles, we went with Ulofoshio, a 6-foot-1, 236-pound linebacker out of Alaska.

He has 27 tackles, 2.5 for loss, one sack and one interception.

Story originally appeared on Ducks Wire