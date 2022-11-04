5 Vikings to watch in Week 9 vs. Commanders

In case you haven’t heard, the Washington Commanders [4-4] have a big game this weekend. The Minnesota Vikings [6-1] come to town in one of the weekend’s better matchups. This game could be important for playoff reasons come January.

These two teams are among the hottest teams in the NFL. The Vikings have won five in a row and haven’t lost since Week 2. The Commanders have won three in a row, with their last loss coming on a heartbreaker to Tennessee in Week 5.

Who has the advantage heading into Week 9? The Vikings are the early favorites, but this game could come down to the wire as both teams have played their share of close games this season.

Here are five Vikings who should play a large role in the outcome of Sunday’s game against the Commanders.

QB Kirk Cousins

Minnesota Vikings quarterback Kirk Cousins (8). Mandatory Credit: Rich Storry-USA TODAY Sports

Of course, Kirk Cousins is on this list. Cousins is having a good season for Minnesota and is returning to Washington for the first time since leaving after the 2017 season. Cousins played his former team in 2019 and was outstanding. However, this Washington defense is much better than that unit. A lot of faces have changed since Cousins last played Washington but the defensive line knows it must get plenty of pressure on Cousins.

RB Dalvin Cook

Minnesota Vikings running back Dalvin Cook (4). Mandatory Credit: Jeffrey Becker-USA TODAY Sports

Dalvin Cook is one of the NFL’s best running backs. As Cook goes, so do the Vikings. Cook has rushed for 561 yards and five touchdowns this season. Cousins is much more effective when Cook is running well. Cook faces a stiff test in the Washington front on Sunday.

WR Justin Jefferson

Minnesota Vikings wide receiver Justin Jefferson (18). Mandatory Credit: Kirby Lee-USA TODAY Sports

Cook is one of the NFL’s best running backs, while Justin Jefferson is one of the NFL’s best wide receivers — maybe the best. Washington’s secondary cannot afford any coverage breakdowns against Jefferson. If Jefferson has one of his 150-yard games, it will be a long day for the Commanders.

Linebacker Jordan Hicks

Minnesota Vikings linebacker Jordan Hicks (58). (AP Photo/Stacy Bengs)

Jordan Hicks leads a terrific group of Vikings linebackers. Hicks leads the Vikings with 62 tackles. He also has two sacks, four passes defended and one interception. Hicks remains a great player and leader.

Linebacker Za'Darius Smith

Minnesota Vikings linebacker Za’Darius Smith (55). Mandatory Credit: Kirby Lee-USA TODAY Sports

Here’s a unique stat: Smith counts over $11 million against Green Bay’s salary cap in 2022. He counts just over $3 million against Minnesota’s cap. Guess who is tied for the NFL lead in sacks? Smith has 8.5 sacks, meaning Washington left tackle Charles Leno will be in a battle Sunday. Leno and Smith faced one another for years when Leno was with the Bears and Smith was in Green Bay.

