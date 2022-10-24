5 videos of ridiculous skill by Cowboys defense, special teams vs Lions

The first priority for the Dallas Cowboys on Sunday was making quarterback Dak Prescott comfortable. The tackles didn’t have their best game, as they were constantly harassed by sensational rookie Aiden Hutchinson and the offensive playcalling left something to be desired. However there Prescott was, turning in the best performance by a Dallas quarterback this season.

Dallas’ 24-6 victory was not accomplished on the strength of the offense however. Not in the least bit. Once again, the Cowboys’ defense rose to the occasion, shutting down a potent but limping Lions team. Detroit entered the game without RB D’Andre Swift, who was averaging a mind-numbing 8.6 yards a carry. A big hit by linebacker Anthony Barr knocked their leading receiver Amon-Ra St. Brown out with a concussion. The results of the NFC’s top defense facing a high-powered but depleted offense were predictable. They dominated. How much so? Take a look.

Brian Baldinger analyzes Cowboys forced turnovers

The star of the game was the defense, which forced five turnovers and a punt on Detroit’s six second-half possessions. Complete domination by Dan Quinn’s group.

Baldinger breaks down Sam Williams' breakout performance

12 snaps. The rookie did this in 12 total defensive snaps. That’s ludicrous.

DeMarcus Lawrence hits for the cycle

This is insane. Demarcus Lawrence split the double, disrupted the puller on G-Lead, stoned the tight end (playing fullback), and then finally forced the fumble on the goal line. All in one play. When it comes to DL highlights, this is like hitting for the cycle in one at bat. pic.twitter.com/HnqcBvy7MM — Brett Kollmann (@BrettKollmann) October 24, 2022

But it wasn’t a sack, so he can’t be good. That’s what the narrative says, right?

Parsons hits 20.64 MPH to save the game

Here’s the hustle play by Parsons. He’s at the top of the screen on the left. He turns and sprints and tackles the TE just short of the goal line. Heck of a re. Very next play the Lions RB fumbles and Dallas gets the ball. Seemingly ordinary yet very special play @BaldyNFL pic.twitter.com/nEcmisJPNz — Mitchell Schwartz (@MitchSchwartz71) October 23, 2022

The change of direction here, and then maxing out over 20 miles per hour is just insane.

Cowboys LB Micah Parsons showed his recognition, motor and athleticism Sunday, twice converting from edge rush to ball pursuit. The first play resulted in third-down stop. The second at 20.41 MPH saved a touchdown, setting up fumble on next play. Story: https://t.co/1ewzqo1jmz pic.twitter.com/Wjhkfn6yMz — Michael Gehlken (@GehlkenNFL) October 24, 2022

Micah pulls the string

They credited this sack to Dorance with 1:29 in the 4th and this sure looks like Micah to me. pic.twitter.com/xH03uVovoN — Bob Sturm (@SportsSturm) October 24, 2022

Yeah, we can probably go ahead and pencil Parsons in for 8 sacks through seven games.

Turpin Time

That one Lions’ second-half possession that didn’t end up in a turnover? Might as well have been. That’s the impact of a returner like Kavontae Turpin.

Elliott's leap

Elliott took a nasty hit to the knee at the end of the first half that knocked out of the game for the last several plays of the second quarter. Apparently tired of people going for his knees, he broke out his famous hurdling skills he inherited from his track-and-field star mom, Dawn.

Dak's Dimes

it was good to see Dak Prescott dropping some throws in today pic.twitter.com/T3lrh1Niy4 — Nate Tice (@Nate_Tice) October 24, 2022

Oh, it’s good to have this kind of quarterback back under center.

