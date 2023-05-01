5 veterans Cowboys should consider signing

Draft weekend is now complete, and the Dallas Cowboys came away 20 new prospects. They used eight picks, including one from 2024 and followed that up with 12 free-agent signings. That’s a lot of talent added, but there is still some help available for the Cowboys.

With the last few days being about unproven prospects, the team also has the option of signing veteran players. Free agency isn’t over and just because the draft has dominated the NFL news cycle, it doesn’t mean the Cowboys will stop looking to improve.

There are still veteran free agents without a home who could strengthen Dallas’ roster. The Cowboys have a good track record for adding free agents late in the offseason, so they’re always on the lookout for help. Here are five experienced players the Cowboys should consider signing.

Robbie Gould (K)

Gary A. Vasquez-USA TODAY Sports

The San Francisco 49ers cut ties with one of the league’s best, and most expensive, kickers in March and he still hasn’t found a home. Gould had a little bit of a down year missing six kicks in 2022, five field goals and one extra point, but he’s been one of the best kickers in the game for a long time.

Brett Maher outperformed Gould last season, but a case of the yips in the playoffs was cause for concern and the Cowboys haven’t brought the veteran kicker back. Tristan Vizcaino is currently the only kicker on the roster, but he’s only attempted 12 kicks in his career, so Dallas could use an upgrade.

Gould would make a great addition for the Cowboys, but his price might be more than the team is willing to pay. But with so many games coming down to a reliable kicker these days, Gould would be worth the cost. There aren’t many good kicker options available.

Marcus Peters (CB)

Evan Habeeb-USA TODAY Sports

The 30-year-old cornerback has been one of the best ballhawks in football since entering the league, with 32 interceptions in his seven seasons. Peters plays with confidence, swagger and is always in search of making a big play, coming away with six pick 6’s in his career.

Story continues

That turnover production meshes well with Dallas’ defense, who have led the league in takeaways over the last two seasons.

However, there are reasons he’s still available, he guesses incorrectly a lot and will give up too many big plays. He’s also an emotional player who has hurt his team with ill-timed penalties.

With the Cowboys only adding one CB in the draft, a sixth-round pick at that, Peters would make for a great pickup. The team needs some veteran depth, and he’d be another play maker on a defense full of them. Peters doesn’t need to be a starter, but a contributing CB on a good defense.

Trai Turner (OG)

Denny Medley-USA TODAY Sports

The offensive line in Dallas is still a work in progress and no one is sure where the pieces are going to fit. If the team is keeping last year’s first-round pick Tyler Smith at left tackle, there’s hole at left guard that needs to be filled.

Currently, the only true guards the Cowboys have on the roster are Matt Farniok and Chuma Edoga. All the other options are tackles who are being worked out at guard to see if the team can find its answer. Josh Ball and Terence Steele are examples of that, and it appears that’s also the case for their fifth-round draft pick Asim Richards.

Solari just confirmed Tackle/Guard — 🅜ental 🅞rganism 🅓esigned 🅞nly for 🅒owboys (@McCoolBCB) April 29, 2023

The Cowboys could help themselves by bringing in a veteran guard and Turner would be a solid addition. Turner’s 29-years old, but with his play slipping in the last few seasons, it looks like he’s on the back end of his career. The team would need to hope that new offensive line coach Mike Solari could get the most out of him while trying to find a permanent answer at LG.

There aren’t many better veteran guard options out there and Turner’s price would be in the range of what the Cowboys want to pay.

Jarvis Landry (WR)

Douglas DeFelice-USA TODAY Sports

The Cowboys have shown they aren’t afraid to make a late run at veteran wide receiver if he can help. The team signed T.Y. Hilton late last season but haven’t shown much interest in bringing him back. Another option could be Landry, who is coming off a rough year with the New Orleans Saints.

Landry only caught 25 balls and one touchdown last year but playing for a much better offense and with a winning team could provide a boost in production. The Cowboys traded for Brandin Cooks, but the only draft capital added to the passing game was a seventh-round selection who had just 58 career receptions in college.

Dallas could use another veteran with the ability to get open quickly to supplement their new West Coast version of the passing game. Landry still has the ability to get in and out of his routes quickly and makes plays after the catch.

Deion Jones (LB)

(AP Photo/Brandon Wade)

The position with the worst depth on the Cowboys is undoubtedly linebacker. The defense has just two starting caliber players in Leighton Vander Esch and Damone Clark, and they only added DeMarvion Overshown in the draft. Overshown will compete with Jabril Cox, Devin Harper and Malik Jefferson for snaps, but no one on that group has much experience.

Jones could be the answer for the Cowboys. Defensive coordinator Dan Quinn drafted Jones and had his best seasons in Atlanta when Quinn was his coach. Since Quinn has left, Jones has looked like a different player and struggled in his only season with the Cleveland Browns.

However, Jones is just one season removed from having 137 tackles and can do a little of everything. Jones has five career interceptions and 11 sacks over the course of his seven years in the league.

No one knows Jones’ game better than Quinn and at 28-years old, he still has enough gas in the tank to help Dallas at a position of weakness.

Story originally appeared on Cowboys Wire