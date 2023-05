The Pittsburgh Steelers have been proactive this offseason in building a younger, more physical and more athletic team on both sides of the football. With that, here are five returning Steelers who are in danger of losing their roster spots.

G Kendrick Green

(AP Photo/Keith Srakocic)

WR Gunner Olszewski

Philip G. Pavely-USA TODAY Sports

DT Isaiahh Loudermilk

(AP Photo/Keith Srakocic)

CB James Pierre

Story originally appeared on Steelers Wire