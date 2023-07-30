5 veteran running backs the Rams could sign following Sony Michel’s retirement

The Los Angeles Rams aren’t far into training camp and they’ll be in the market for at least one veteran running back. Sony Michel had a conversation with Sean McVay ahead of the team’s training camp practice on Saturday to share that he’s retiring from the NFL.

Michel was brought in to give the Rams depth and experience at the running back position before announcing his retirement. Cam Akers, Kyren Williams, Zach Evans, and Ronnie Rivers are the remaining running backs on the current roster.

With McVay revealing that the Rams are looking to bring at least one more running back upon Michel’s departure, here are five veterans they could look to sign.

Ezekiel Elliott

When the Rams reunited with Michel, it was evident that they wanted an experienced back that they could trust in short-yardage situations and in pass protection. Even though he isn’t in his prime anymore, Ezekiel Elliott is an intriguing name that remains unsigned this summer.

While Elliott posted career-low marks in receptions (17) and yards per touch (3.9) in 2022, he was still able to produce 12 touchdowns and he’s always been reliable in pass protection. Elliott recently met with the New England Patriots and there’s been reports of a potential return to the Dallas Cowboys, but if he can be signed for the right price, he’d be a solid complementary back to Akers at the beginning of the season.

Kareem Hunt

Ever since getting a second chance with the Cleveland Browns in 2019 following his release from the Kansas City Chiefs in 2018, Kareem Hunt has operated as the change-of-pace back alongside Nick Chubb. The Browns have moved on from Hunt and the former one-thousand-yard rusher is still a free agent.

Hunt has caught 35-plus passes in four of his six seasons in the NFL, which is more than Akers has in his entire three-year career. The former third-round pick will turn 28 in early August and he showed signs of decline in 2022, but he’s still a formidable pass catcher that would fit McVay’s offense.

Leonard Fournette

Another notable name that is still looking for a new team ahead of the 2023 campaign is Leonard Fournette. Fournette has spent the last three seasons with the Tampa Bay Buccaneers and he’s hauled in at least 69 receptions in the last two years.

While Fournette turned 28 earlier this year, he’s a bruising back that has dealt — and taken — a ton of punishment in his career. Fournette is a name to watch because of his short-yardage prowess and he’s someone that has experience in the passing game despite not having the strongest hands.

Darrell Henderson

Instead of signing a new face, the Rams could elect to bring someone else in to replace Michel that also has previous experience in McVay’s offense. Darrell Henderson was released by the Rams in the middle of last season before joining the Jacksonville Jaguars for the rest of the year.

Before being released, Henderson spent four seasons with the Rams and he was second on the team in rushing in 2020 and 2021. Henderson has proven to be a capable pass catcher in the backfield and he’ll still only be 26 years old at the start of the upcoming season.

Dontrell Hilliard

Dontrell Hilliard ended last season on injured reserve for the Tennessee Titans after injuring his neck while making a tackle on special teams. If his neck injury isn’t an issue moving forward, Hilliard could be a solid option for the Rams this season.

Hilliard hasn’t garnered many touches in his career since signing with the Browns as an undrafted free agent in 2018, but he’s been extremely efficient with his opportunities. The Tulane product has averaged 6.5 yards per touch in his first five seasons in the NFL on 162 total touches, and he proved in the last couple of seasons with the Titans that he can be effective as a receiver.

