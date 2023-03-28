5 veteran receivers that can still help Patriots

The New England Patriots’ inability to swing a trade with the Denver Broncos for wideout Jerry Jeudy doesn’t end the team’s search for help at the position.

Granted, it does limit their options when it comes to adding an elite playmaker on the outside, but there are still other veteran players that could come in and give the team an immediate boost at the position.

Even if the Patriots decide to use the No. 14 overall pick of the 2023 NFL draft on a receiver, they might still add a veteran through free agency beforehand. The team is seemingly placing a greater emphasis on the offensive side of the ball, and it all starts with getting the one position right that has haunted them for years.

Here are five veteran wideouts that could help.

DeAndre Hopkins

Michael Chow-USA TODAY Sports

The obvious name on the list would require a trade with the Arizona Cardinals for five-time Pro Bowler DeAndre Hopkins, who is still one of the best receivers in the league.

He would instantly take the Patriots’ offense over the top by giving them a true No. 1 option at receiver. As expected, New England has done its due diligence on Hopkins’ availability, but like other teams, they haven’t been able to strike a deal with the Cardinals.

It has been reported that Arizona could be looking for a Christian McCaffrey-like trade package to move the soon-to-be 31-year-old receiver. That’s a hefty price tag for a player that’ll also come with a big contract.

Julio Jones

Douglas DeFelice-USA TODAY Sports

There was a time when Julio Jones joining the Patriots was considered one of the league’s greatest pipe dreams. Just imagine the passing numbers the team could have put up with legendary quarterback Tom Brady throwing the ball to Jones when he was still in his prime.

Unfortunately, that dream never came to fruition.

Brady has retired from football, and Jones is clearly in the twilight of his Hall of Fame-worthy career. However, the Patriots could still use a big-bodied receiver that can threaten on the outside.

Story continues

Jones would give them that in an AFC East division that looks to be the toughest in the league.

Odell Beckham Jr.

AP Photo/Julio Cortez

Like Julio Jones, Odell Beckham Jr. has been tied to the Patriots as a dream option for years. The two sides linking up now would be beneficial, but it would also look very different.

Beckham missed the entire 2022 season after tearing his ACL in Super Bowl LVI. At 30 years old, there are some serious question marks surrounding his ability to bounce back and contribute right away.

His time with the Cleveland Browns didn’t turn out as expected, but he was clearly starting to turn a corner with the Los Angeles Rams. He even made plays for the team in the Super Bowl. That version of Beckham joining the Patriots would be a huge addition to the roster.

Marvin Jones

Nathan Ray Seebeck-USA TODAY Sports

There’s nothing flashy about Marvin Jones.

He’s a hard-working, no-nonsense receiver that does all of the little things right. This is the type of move that would be right up Belichick’s alley. Jones could serve as another veteran option for the team at receiver, while they lean on the growth of Tyquan Thornton and other players on the roster.

He was still productive in a Jacksonville Jaguars offense that added more playmakers in the 2022 season. When on the field, he hauled in a total of 46 catches for 529 yards and three touchdowns.

This might not be the most exciting signing for the Patriots, but it would give them a player that could produce right out of the gates.

Jarvis Landry

Douglas DeFelice-USA TODAY Sports

Health was the biggest issue for Jarvis Landry on a New Orleans Saints team that struggled offensively. No, he isn’t the playmaker he once was at the height of his Miami days, but he’s a talented veteran player that could lend a helping hand to the Patriots’ receiving corps.

Bill O’Brien would find a way to make the fit work on offense. Landry would be joining a good receiver group that won’t need him to be the top option. As long as he’s a reliable option, he could get back on track after a down year in New Orleans.

[lawrence-auto-related count=3]

Story originally appeared on Patriots Wire