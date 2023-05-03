5 veteran free agents to consider at each position
The work isn’t done. Dallas addressed several of their needs in their 2023 draft weekend haul. However the work isn’t done, churn is still possible. Right now, Dallas has filled 87 of their 90 offseason slots. They’ll grab a couple of more guys after the tryouts at rookie minicamp are completed and that will happen without anyone having to lose their jobs.
However sooner or later the team will realize what it has on a couple of their depth charts won’t suffice. When that happens, they will look to veteran free agency to fill the gaps. Right now, things are a bit thin. Following the draft, free agent signings no long impact the compensatory pick formula for 2024. That will get a few names moving.
The most impactful names aren’t free yet, however. That will happen as teams whittle down their rosters come training camp once they see their new players in action. If that third-round pick seems like an impact player, that veteran with a big cap number who was a placeholder is now expendable.
But we can’t forecast who those guys will be, so for now this list is populated by players currently without a team.
Quarterback
Carson Wentz, 30
Ben DiNucci, timeless
?
Running Back
Ezekiel Elliott, 28
Kareem Hunt, 28
Myles Gaskin, 26
Darrell Henderson, 26
Wide Receiver
Jarvis Landry, 30
Kenny Golladay, 29
Julio Jones, 34
T.Y. Hilton, 33
N’Keal Harry, 25
Tight End
MyCole Pruitt, 31
Dan Arnold, 28
Maxx Williams, 29
Geoff Swaim, 29
Marcedes Lewis, 38
Offensive Tackle
Donovan Smith, 30
Isaiah Wynn, 27
Cameron Fleming, 30
George Fant, 31
Brandon Shell, 31
Offensive Guard
Isaiah Wynn, 27 (primary position is OT)
Dalton Risner, 28
Trai Turner, 30
Michael Schofield, 32
A.J. Cann, 31
Center
Ben Jones, 34
Billy Price, 28
Pat Elfein, 29
Sam Mustipher, 27
?
Edge Rusher
Leonard Floyd, Age 30
Frank Clark, 30
Yannick Ngakoue, 28
Jadeveon Clowney, 30
Trey Flowers, 30
Defensive Tackle
Poona Ford, 27
Chris Wormley, 29
Dawuane Smoot, 28
Matt Ioannidis, 29
Akiem Hicks, 33
Linebacker
Anthony Barr, 31
Jaylon Smith, 28
Kwon Alexander, 29
Rashaan Evans, 27
Zach Cunningham, 28
Cornerback
Shaquill Griffin, 28
Marcus Peters, 30
Rock Ya-Sin, 27
Ronald Darby, 29
Casey Hayward, 33
Safety
Adrian Amos, 30
John Johnson, 27
Andrew Adams, 30
Logan Ryan, 32
Duron Harmon, 32
Special Teams
K Robbie Gould, 40
K Mason Crosby, 38
K Zane Gonzalez, 27
P Andy Lee, 40
P Matt Haack, 28