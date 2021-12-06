5 unsung heroes from the Steelers win over the Ravens

On Sunday, the Pittsburgh Steelers found a way to squeak out a huge upset win over the Baltimore Ravens. The Steelers have guys like wide receiver Diontae Johnson and linebacker T.J. Watt to thank for their huge games but we wanted to share with you five guys who should be recognized for what they did. Here are our five unsung heroes.

OL John Leglue

(AP Photo/Don Wright)

When guard B.J. Finney went down with a back injury, swing offensive lineman John Leglue was called into duty. Being the backup to a backup expectations weren’t high but Leglue stepped up. This was especially true late in the game when Leglue led the way on several long runs when Pittsburgh was working to salt the game away.

DL Chris Wormley

(AP Photo/Don Wright)

Watt had a huge game with 3.5 sacks but don’t let this overshadow what defensive tackle Chris Wormley did. Wormley took his old team to task and got Ravens quarterback Lamar Jackson down as well and finished with 2.5 sacks of his own.

TE Pat Freiermuth

Philip G. Pavely-USA TODAY Sports

Remind me again why offensive coordinator Matt Canada hasn’t figured out a way to feature tight end Pat Freiermuth more in the offense. Freiermuth only caught three passes but they all came late when the Steelers were in the midst of its rally and were vital for the team finishing with a win.

CB Ahkello Witherspoon

(AP Photo/Gene J. Puskar)

The Steelers were minus cornerback Joe Haden but rather than start James Pierre or Justin Layne, the coaches opted to pull Ahkello Witherspoon off the practice squad and give him the start. The trade to get Witherspoon has been questioned but he had a strong performance on Sunday in a huge game.

WR Ray-Ray McCloud

(AP Photo/Don Wright)

The return of wide receiver Ray-Ray McCloud brought stability back to the return game. McCloud returned four punts for 33 yards and three kickoffs for 46 yards. Those numbers might not seem elite but when you play a game like this is it as much about minimizing mistakes as anything. On a day when the kicking and punting game both struggles, McCloud’s returns picked them up.

1

1