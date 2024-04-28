5 undrafted free agents sign with Pittsburgh Steelers
The Pittsburgh Steelers brought in five new faces after the NFL Draft wrapped up on Saturday.
The Steelers announced that they would be signing:
Beanie Bishop, CB, West Virginia
Daijun Edwards, RB, Georgia
John Rhys Plumlee, QB, Central Florida
Julius Welschof, linebacker, Charlotte
Jacoby Windmon, linebacker, Michigan State
✍️ @steelers @_sbx2’s got something to prove 💪#HailWV pic.twitter.com/O9MyUUQpLn
— West Virginia Football (@WVUfootball) April 28, 2024
Classic City ⏩ Steel City
Daijun Edwards is a Pittsburgh Steeler.#GoDawgs | #NFLDraft pic.twitter.com/KIFc3845QG
— Georgia Football (@GeorgiaFootball) April 28, 2024
Extremely fired up to be a part of #SteelerNation #HereWeGo #G10rytoGod pic.twitter.com/uvfdHcUmxq
— John Rhys Plumlee (@JohnRhysPlumlee) April 28, 2024
Another Niner for the @steelers @JuliusWelschof has been signed by Pittsburgh!
The Charlotte pipeline lives on!#HereWeGo pic.twitter.com/uiIrzmeqwP
— Charlotte Football (@CharlotteFTBL) April 28, 2024
