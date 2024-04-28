5 undrafted free agents sign with Pittsburgh Steelers

The Pittsburgh Steelers brought in five new faces after the NFL Draft wrapped up on Saturday.

The Steelers announced that they would be signing:

Classic City ⏩ Steel City



Daijun Edwards is a Pittsburgh Steeler.#GoDawgs | #NFLDraft pic.twitter.com/KIFc3845QG — Georgia Football (@GeorgiaFootball) April 28, 2024

Another Niner for the @steelers @JuliusWelschof has been signed by Pittsburgh!



The Charlotte pipeline lives on!#HereWeGo pic.twitter.com/uiIrzmeqwP — Charlotte Football (@CharlotteFTBL) April 28, 2024

