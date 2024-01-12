5 ‘underdog’ candidates for the Alabama coaching job

A few high-profile names have been tossed around when it comes to replacing Nick Saban as the head coach of Alabama. The top two right now seem to be Florida State’s Mike Norvell and Washington’s Kalen DeBoer. However, there might be some candidates who were originally overlooked.

Based on some slight buzz on social media, and even what a few oddsmakers have come up with, there are a few coaches who are considered long shots to get the position, but possibilities nonetheless.

Mind you, Alabama Athletic Director Greg Byrne explained that nothing should be believed unless it comes from him. Following Byrne’s rule, then these aren’t even long shots, they are just candidates whose names have not popped up in rumors and reports.

Eli Drinkwitz (Missouri head coach)

Nelson Chenault-USA TODAY Sports

Coach Drinkwitz is not the flashy, big-name guy that Alabama fans may be looking for, but he has done a wonderful job at Missouri. He is an effective recruiter, a solid talent developer and he’s been able to compete in the SEC. His team just recently took down Ohio State in the Cotton Bowl 14-3.

Mike Locksley (Maryland head coach)

Vincent Carchietta-USA TODAY Sports

Coach Locksley should be a familiar face for Alabama fans, seeing as he recently served as the Crimson Tide’s offensive coordinator. His connection to Saban and the program makes him an interesting fit. With his stellar recruiting ability and relatively solid performance in the Big Ten considering the circumstances at Maryland, Locksley may be a stronger candidate for this position than we first assumed.

Tommy Rees (Alabama OC)

Gary Cosby-USA TODAY Sports

This is a super long shot, but Rees is technically being considered, according to some reports. He’s very young, he’s only been with the program for roughly a year, and many believe that he’s still got some improving to do as an offensive coordinator. That being said, it’s clear that Rees is on a fast track to being a head coach somewhere. With his resumé and experience, it’s only a matter of time.

Glenn Schumann (Georgia DC)

Online Athens

Glenn Schumann is an Alabama graduate and disciple of Nick Saban. Though he did not play at the collegiate level, he spent his undergraduate years as an assistant and then became a graduate assistant. In 2016, he went to Georgia to coach the inside linebackers. Now, he serves as the co-defensive coordinator for the Bulldogs. He’s only 33 years old but could be someone to keep an eye on.

Kliff Kingsbury (USC QB Coach)

Isaiah J. Downing-USA TODAY Sports

A name that hasn’t come up at all is Kliff Kingsbury, who currently works with the quarterbacks and the offense at USC. The former Texas Tech head coach worked his way into the NFL as the head coach of the Arizona Cardinals, but that didn’t go as planned. He’s a quality coach laying low for now, but was a solid recruiter and offensive mind.

Story originally appeared on Roll Tide Wire