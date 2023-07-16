5 under-the-radar players who could make an impact at Giants camp

New York Giants wide receiver Jeff Smith (19) catches the ball on day two of mandatory minicamp at the Giants training center on Wednesday, June 14, 2023, in East Rutherford. / © Danielle Parhizkaran/NorthJersey.com / USA TODAY NETWORK

The Giants report for training camp in roughly a week.

While players like Daniel Jones, Saquon Barkley and Dexter Lawrence make headlines, there are also opportunities for some other players to make their mark.

Let’s single out five youngsters or reserves who could earn themselves a chance to play a bigger role than expected with a strong performance at training camp.



CB Amani Oruwariye

The Giants signed Oruwariye to a low-level deal in free agency, and the signing has been overshadowed by other moves that the team has made this offseason on either side of the ball. However, if he has a bounce-back year, perhaps the former fifth-round pick could stake his claim to a starting role.

The 27-year-old struggled so badly that he got benched last season. But in 2021, he looked like he was developing into a top playmaker as he racked up six interceptions.

With his 4.4 speed, four years of experience under his belt and plenty of reasons to be motivated, Oruwariye could prevent top rookie Deonte Banks from jumping straight into a starting role, but even if he doesn’t there are plenty of rotational roles up for grabs.



WR Jeff Smith

The Giants have plenty of receiver options, with a fierce competition expected at the top end of the depth chart for starting spots and the No. 1 role. However, we perhaps can’t rule out a player like Smith from making enough of an impression to sneak onto the roster and become a contributor.

With the Jets, Smith showcased some potential at times, but ultimately didn’t seem to get enough opportunities to be relied upon as a regular. Last season was a case in point as he was inactive for six of the last seven games but caught four passes for 77 yards in the other game against the Lions.

Jets head coach Robert Saleh referred to Smith as one of the Jets’ most important special teamers as he contributed as a primary gunner over the past few years, although he was replaced towards the end of last season. If he can establish himself as a good option to play that role with the Giants, it is a good way to get onto the team. From there, he can try and prove that he still has some untapped potential as a receiver.

RB Eric Gray

Barkley’s contract situation has been a distraction throughout the offseason and while the expectation is that some kind of resolution will ultimately happen, there could be opportunities for other young backs to establish themselves before Barkley is fully up to speed.

The Giants could use some young depth at the position anyway and the fifth round rookie Gray showed his playmaking abilities last season with the Oklahoma Sooners as he ran for 1,366 yards and 11 touchdowns and also caught 33 passes.

His main competition for reps would be Matt Breida and Gary Brightwell, who combined to carry the ball 85 times during the regular season as each did a solid job behind a developing offensive line.

TE Lawrence Cager

Cager, a former wide receiver, is a good candidate to make a lot of noise in preseason -- much like he did with the Jets in 2022, when he racked up seven catches for 129 yards and a score in three games. That was enough to earn him a roster spot and a starting role on opening day, but his early-season release saw him instead link up with the Giants.

Cager scored a touchdown in his second game with the Giants and, although he didn’t play much thereafter, he made the most of his opportunity when the Giants rested their starters in the finale. He caught eight passes for 69 yards and ultimately ended the season with 15 receptions.

The big offseason acquisition, Darren Waller, will be a key feature of the offensive game plan. And he, like Cager, is also a former wide receiver. This could mean Cager is ideally positioned to succeed on some of the same plays they’ll be drawing up for Waller in preseason and could establish himself as someone who could fill in for him if he gets hurt.



S Gervarrius Owens

There are plenty of candidates to contribute at the safety position alongside Xavier McKinney this season, but nobody is completely sure who will start. Bobby McCain and Jason Pinnock could be candidates, but perhaps the seventh-round pick -- Owens -- gets himself in the mix.

Owens, who posted excellent speed, agility and explosiveness numbers during offseason workouts, is coming off an efficient season as a coverage safety for the Houston Cougars. In fact, Pro Football Focus gave him the sixth-best coverage grade of all FBS safeties that were draft eligible in 2023. If Owens can develop quickly, he could have a chance to earn a role sooner rather than later.