5 under-the-radar players who could make an impact at Jets camp

Florham Park, NJ May 31, 2023 -- Wide receiver, Irvin Charles during the Jets OTA. / © Chris Pedota, NorthJersey.com / USA TODAY NETWORK

The Jets report for training camp in about a week.

While players like Aaron Rodgers, Quinnen Williams and Sauce Gardner make headlines, there are also opportunities for some other players to make their mark.

Let’s single out five youngsters or reserves who could earn themselves a chance to play a bigger role than expected with a strong performance at training camp.



WR Irvin Charles

Charles had a circuitous route to the NFL, having originally been recruited to Penn State all the way back in 2015. Things didn’t work out for him with the Nittany Lions for various reasons, but he never gave up and made it to the NFL as a small school prospect that the Jets signed as an undrafted free agent.

In training camp last season, Charles flashed multiple times with his combination of speed and athleticism and made a series of big plays. He also caught four passes in preseason.

The Jets have a deep receiver group but what gives Charles an outside chance at earning a surprise roster spot is his ability to contribute on special teams. When given opportunities to work as a primary punt gunner in preseason last year, he looked good. Having given up two crucial punt return touchdowns in the second half of last season, the Jets could turn to someone like Charles if they prioritize this role.



Nov 26, 2022; Athens, Georgia, USA; Georgia Tech Yellow Jackets wide receiver E.J. Jenkins (0) tries to make a catch against Georgia Bulldogs defensive back Kelee Ringo (5) during the first half at Sanford Stadium. / Dale Zanine-USA TODAY Sports

TE E.J. Jenkins

The tight end rotation seems more or less sewn up already with last year’s third-round pick, Jeremy Ruckert, healthy and hoping to put together a full camp that will allow him to challenge Tyler Conklin and CJ Uzomah for playing time.

The Jets typically have four tight ends on the roster, and all four are usually active on game days for special-teams duties. Most people are expecting that fourth spot to go to seventh-round pick Zack Kuntz, but Jenkins also has an intriguing skill-set so could he make a push for this role.

As a converted wide receiver, Jenkins has the potential to dominate in the passing game and while he will also need to work at his blocking, that’s also the case for the athletic Kuntz. Jenkins looks to be much better at using his size and body to create separation when running routes and at the catch point at this stage of his career, though. He’s also produced at a higher level that Kuntz, so it’s not out of the question he could establish himself as NFL-ready sooner.

Aug 27, 2021; Kansas City, Missouri, USA; Minnesota Vikings linebacker Chazz Surratt (41) warms up on the sidelines against the Kansas City Chiefs before the game at GEHA Field at Arrowhead Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Denny Medley-USA TODAY Sports / © Denny Medley-USA TODAY Sports

LB Chazz Surratt

Although the Jets have C.J. Mosley and Quincy Williams under contract and capable of playing full-time roles at linebacker, Kwon Alexander remains unsigned so there could be reps available for a third linebacker to contribute in base packages. How will the Jets address this though? Do they feel 2021 draft picks Jamien Sherwood and Hamsah Nasirildeen are ready to contribute after a lackluster first two seasons? Are they high on rookie Zaire Barnes? Will an extra safety come up into the box instead?

Surratt could be an outside bet to make a case for playing time in this role. The 26-year old was a Day 2 selection for the Vikings in 2021 but has yet to see any action on defense despite suiting up for special teams 10 times. Released by Minnesota last season because he didn’t fit its system, Surratt was picked up by the Jets and now he’s had a year to learn Jeff Ulbrich’s scheme. Perhaps he can showcase the athletic ability that got him drafted so high.

Dec 11, 2022; Orchard Park, New York, USA; Buffalo Bills wide receiver Isaiah McKenzie (6) makes a catch in front of New York Jets safety Tony Adams (22) in the first quarter at Highmark Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Mark Konezny-USA TODAY Sports / © Mark Konezny-USA TODAY Sports

S Tony Adams



Adams contributed in a variety of ways as an undrafted rookie last season, playing in 11 games and making one late-season start. While he’s capable of backing up Michael Carter II in the slot, Adams showed promise as a deep safety towards the end of last season and the fact that the Jets released Lamarcus Joyner perhaps shows that they’re confident in Adams to play this role if required.

The Jets traded for Chuck Clark to start alongside Jordan Whitehead and then signed Adrian Amos when Clark suffered a season-ending injury. But if the Jets really are high on Adams, perhaps he could push Amos for a starting role or at least establish himself as an option to take over as a starter next year with Whitehead, Clark and Amos all out of contract. He could also line up deep in three-safety packages.



May 23, 2023; Florham Park, NJ, USA; New York Jets quarterback Aaron Rodgers (8) and quarterback Zach Wilson (2) warm up during OTA s at Atlantic Health Jets Training Center. / John Jones-USA TODAY Sports

QB Zach Wilson

Having been the main focus of training camp for the past two seasons, Wilson finds himself in the unusual position of flying under the radar as he enters his third season. All eyes are on Rodgers, who will start for the Jets in 2023 and potentially beyond.

This could mean the pressure is off Wilson and could give him a great opportunity to rebuild his confidence and learn directly from watching Rodgers prepare and compete. Despite his in-season struggles, Wilson has had periods in camp where he’s looked pretty good in the past, so hopefully he can start to demonstrate more consistency working with the second unit.

The Jets hope that Wilson doesn’t need to play in 2023, unless it’s just mop-up duties, but a strong camp could be the first step in restoring his belief in himself to one day compete for a starting role again.