5 under the radar Oklahoma Sooners to keep an eye on in spring ball

Spring practice is underway for the Oklahoma Sooners. Though he’d been on campus for three months, Tuesday’s practice felt like the unofficial start of the Brent Venables era.

There are personnel questions with this team after it lost 12 starters to the transfer portal and the NFL draft following the coaching change. At the same time, there’s a lot to be excited about this spring as the Oklahoma Sooners prepare for the 2022 college football season.

Earlier in the offseason, we discussed five position battles to watch in spring practice and today, let’s look at five under the radar Oklahoma Sooners.

Justin Broiles, S

Nov. 27, 2021; Stillwater; Oklahoma Sooners defensive back Justin Broiles (25) picks up a loose ball in the end zone for a touchdown against the Oklahoma State Cowboys during the third quarter at Boone Pickens Stadium. Oklahoma State won 37-33. Brett Rojo-USA TODAY Sports

While Key Lawrence drew the attention of fans and analysts alike in 2021, Justin Broiles quietly put together a nice season for the Oklahoma Sooners. Playing a utility role, Broiles played in the slot, as a box safety and some snaps as a free safety for the Sooners.

That experience will be invaluable as the Sooners work to replace Delarrin Turner-Yell and Pat Fields.

Broiles received the sixth-highest defensive grade among Sooners with at least 300 snaps on the seasons from Pro Football Focus. He was fifth on the team in tackles and sixth in stops (plays that constitute a loss for the offense).

Heading into the spring, Broiles has an opportunity to stay a starter for the new-look Brent Venables defense.

Isaiah Coe, DT

Oklahoma’s Isaiah Coe (94) celebrates after a play during a college football game between the University of Oklahoma Sooners (OU) and the Western Carolina Catamounts at Gaylord Family-Oklahoma Memorial Stadium in Norman, Oklahoma, Saturday, Sept. 11, 2021. Bryan Terry, The Oklahoman

How Todd Bates and Miguel Chavis replace Nik Bonitto, Isaiah Thomas and Perrion Winfrey on the defensive front is one of the most significant questions facing the Oklahoma Sooners this spring.

Story continues

The additions of Jeffery Johnson and Jonah Laulu help, but Isaiah Coe will have an opportunity to compete for a role. Likely behind Jalen Redmond as the three-technique defensive tackle in base packages, Coe could find himself the second defensive tackle on pass-rushing downs next to Redmond.

Only Winfrey and Redmond had more pressures from the interior defensive line spot than Coe did in 2021. Though he’ll compete for snaps with Josh Ellison and Jordan Kelley, Coe was a more productive player in 2021. If he can carry that into the spring, he’ll earn a significant role in 2022.

Drake Stoops, WR

Oklahoma’s Drake Stoops (12) catches a pass for a touchdown in front of Texas Tech’s Riko Jeffers (6) during a college football game between the University of Oklahoma Sooners (OU) and the Texas Tech Red Raiders at Gaylord Family-Oklahoma Memorial Stadium in Norman, Okla., Saturday, Oct. 30, 2021. Bryan Terry, The Oklahoman

Hard to imagine Drake Stoops flying under the radar, and maybe for some, he isn’t. I’ve even been underrating him a bit this offseason after what Jalil Farooq did in the Alamo Bowl.

From 2020 to 2021, Stoops saw a significant drop in his snap count from 408 to 260. At the same time, his production didn’t drop off. Though he had fewer yards, he had one more catch on one fewer target and the same amount of touchdowns.

It’s no fault of his own that his snap count dropped in 2021. The Sooners had a ton of depth that made it difficult to get everyone on the wide receiver depth chart the snaps they deserved.

Stoops will compete for the third wide receiver spot, and while Jeff Lebby likes size from his wide receiver, he had a guy at Ole Miss in Elijah Moore that didn’t fit the prototype we’re seeing Lebby and Cale Gundy attack on the recruiting trail.

While many, including here at Sooners Wire, are projecting Farooq to join Theo Wease and Marvin Mims as starters in the Oklahoma Sooners offense, don’t count out the competitiveness and experience of Drake Stoops.

Cody Jackson, WR

Credit: OU Athletics

Cody Jackson was a summer enrollee for the Oklahoma Sooners last year, so naturally, he was behind the rest of the wide receiver room. Now with an entire offseason in the strength and conditioning program, the former four-star wide receiver has a shot at competing for a role in the Sooners offense.

He only had five receptions for 45 yards on the season but played well in his only two performances in 2021 against Western Carolina and Nebraska.

Shane Whitter

Oklahoma’s Shane Whitter (13) brings down West Virginia’s Leddie Brown (4) during a college football game between the University of Oklahoma Sooners (OU) and the West Virginia Mountaineers at Gaylord Family-Oklahoma Memorial Stadium in Norman, Okla., Saturday, Sept. 25, 2021. Oklahoma won 16-13. Bryan Terry, The Oklahoman

Lost in the excitement about the potential of Danny Stutsman and Jaren Kanak, Shane Whitter could be the guy to replace Brian Asamoah as the weak side linebacker. Whitter’s athleticism and speed have stood out since he arrived in Norman, but it’s been challenging to break out with veterans ahead of him on a deep linebacker depth chart.

In 2021, Whitter played in 12 games and logged 167 snaps. He had 21 solo tackles and just one miss on the season to record one of the lowest missed tackle percentages. According to Pro Football Focus, his 15 stops were tied for ninth on the team with Stutsman.

Despite the excitement about the new linebackers in the room, Whitter has a chance to break into the lineup with a significant role for the 2022 season.

1

1