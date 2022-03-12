5 under-the-radar free agents Knicks should target in upcoming offseason

Tyus Jones Mo Bamba Thomas Bryant treated

After this disappointing season, expect the Knicks front office to try to shake things up come the offseason. New York has a pool of assets ready to consolidate in a trade and a number of weaknesses needing remedy.

Unfortunately, with a lack of stars looking for outs and free agents available this summer, it may be slim pickings. With that in mind, here are five smaller, under-the-radar signings the Knicks can make to push their team forward.

Tyus Jones

For as long as the Knicks have struggled, one particular issue has lingered like none else: the lack of a point guard. There aren’t many big swings New York could take to fill this position, but poaching Jones out of his backup role is a smaller one that can get the job done just as well.

Jones fits the bill as a defensive point guard, can shoot the three, and has the best assist-to-turnover ratio in basketball. He’s only started in spot games throughout his career, but helped propel Memphis to a 9-2 record when he stepped in for an injured Ja Morant earlier this year.

The Knicks will undoubtedly search high-and-low for a one, but taking a flier on a 25-year-old contributor like Jones isn’t a bad consolation prize.

Aaron Holiday

In that same vein, Holiday has bounced between three teams in his early NBA career despite solid results. He’s more of a scorer than Jones, and took a big leap from two-point range this season, shooting a career high 50.8 percent from inside the arc.

Holiday is currently assisting the Phoenix Suns in their title quest, where he’s showing off more of his playmaking and deep shooting skills. They likely wouldn’t be too tough to outbid for his services in the offseason, if the Knicks choose to go this route.

He’s also just 25 and relatively unproven, but that hardly matters given the current Knicks point guard rotation.

Apr 11, 2021; Memphis, Tennessee, USA; Memphis Grizzlies guard Tyus Jones (21) shoots against Indiana Pacers guard Aaron Holiday (3) during the first half at FedExForum. Mandatory Credit: Justin Ford-USA TODAY Sports

Jalen Smith

Moving to another position of need, the Knicks and starting center Mitchell Robinson aren’t close on extension talks, so finding his replacement may become a priority this summer. While there are some established veteran choices in free agency and on the current roster, there are other directions the Knicks can go in.

Story continues

Smith is just 21 years old and likely unknown to the casual fan, but he was selected 10th overall in the 2020 NBA Draft and is finally breaking out, having been freed of riding pine for a contender. Since being dealt to the middling Indiana Pacers, Smith is averaging 13.4 points and 7.7 rebounds in 26.1 minutes of action, on 67.9 percent shooting on twos and 41.9 percent on threes.

That last number is certainly interesting for the Knicks, who struggle to create spacing for their interior-bound star scorers in Julius Randle and RJ Barrett. Smith has yet to become the interior defender Tom Thibodeau would want, but that can come with development.

Thomas Bryant

Bryant is another center the Knicks could look into. He’s just now returning from an ACL tear that derailed what looked like a breakout year for the 24-year-old Rochester native.

He’s struggled to stay healthy, but when Bryant is on the court, he checks many of the boxes for New York. He shot 41.1 percent from deep over 56 games in his previous two seasons, and is capable defensively.

The Wizards now have approximately four centers with their acquisition of Kristaps Porzingis, so signing Bryant shouldn’t be a challenge.

Mo Bamba

Bamba arguably has the highest ceiling of this bunch, and as a restricted free agent makes for the toughest acquisition. It’s unclear if Orlando will match any and all offer sheets, opening the door for the Knicks to potentially swoop in.

They’d have plenty of reason to. Bamba is a tantalizing prospect, putting up career highs in shot blocking and three-point shooting just four years removed from being the sixth overall pick.

It may look as if the Knicks are just swapping one young center for another, but Bamba’s shooting is a twist Robinson doesn’t provide. Could a hometown return be in the works?