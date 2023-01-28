5 under-the-radar Eagles to watch against 49ers in NFC Championship Game

We’re a little over 26 hours away from the NFC Championship Game, as Philadelphia will host San Francisco Fox Sports at Lincoln Financial Field.

The Eagles (15-3) are in the NFC title game for the seventh time in 22 seasons and are seeking their third Super Bowl appearance in that span. Philadelphia won it all five years ago with Nick Foles under center.

The Niners (15-4) are making a record 18th appearance in the NFC title game, their second in a row and third in four years.

With kickoff fast approaching, here are five under-the-radar Eagles who can be difference-makers against San Francisco.

Reed Blankenship

Blankenship was inactive in six of the Eagles’ first seven games and didn’t play a single defensive snap until the win over the Colts in Week 11.

Since that time, Blankenship has played in 10 games with 4 starts (291 total snaps) and he could play a vital role in slowing down 49ers tight end George Kittle. Blankenship has been strong in coverage this season, and he’s athletic enough to compete with Kittle in space.

Kittle finished this season with 11 touchdowns on 60 receptions.

Britain Covey

Covey finished the regular season returning 33 punts for 308 yards.

In the first seven games of the season, the 25-year-old undrafted rookie from Utah was averaging 6.5 yards per return, which ranked 24th out of 27 qualifying returners.

Since then, Covey is fifth out of 29 returners with an 11.6 average, and Sunday could provide the perfect backdrop for a game-changing punt return.

Quez Watkins

Watkins played fewer snaps than Zach Pascal against the Giants and he could be in line for another reduced role on Sunday.

Even with fewer snaps, the speedy wide receiver could be a player to watch against a Niners defense that posted the third-worst DVOA in football when covering receivers who weren’t considered No. 1 or No. 2 wideouts in 2022.

Look for quarterback Jalen Hurts and Watkins to recreate their 91-yard gain from 2021.

Milton Williams

The name to watch on Sunday could be Milton Williams in a more versatile and hybrid role.

Williams was one of only 12 defensive tackles in the NFL with four sacks, eight tackles for loss, and six QB hits.

Williams also logged five quarterback hits and nine tackles for loss during the final 11 games of the regular season and could feast against the 49ers’ Aaron Banks.

Kenneth Gainwell

Gainwell had his first 100-yard game in the win over the New York Giants, and his shiftiness will be needed against a 49ers defense that allows just 77.7 yards per game on the ground.

A true dual-threat and a guy that can become Philadelphia’s version of Christian McCaffrey, Gainwell will be the player to watch on third downs and red zone situations.

