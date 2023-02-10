5 under-the-radar Eagles who could be game-changers against Chiefs in Super Bowl LVll

Super Bowl opening night and the NFL Honors are a wrap. meaning the glitz and glam of the week’s festivities are complete, allowing both teams to hunker down for final preparation.

The two teams have identical records (14-3) and scored the exact amount of points during the regular season setting up one of the most evenly matched Super Bowls in recent memory.

The matchup will pit the best against the best as the Philadelphia defense ranks first in pass defense DVOA, and the Kansas City offense ranks first in pass offense DVOA.

Super Bowl Sunday has always been about under-the-radar performers creating a legacy on the grandest stage and we’re looking at five players who could be game-changers some 55 hours from now.

Kenneth Gainwell

Kenneth Gainwell had his first career 100-yard game against the New York Giants in the Divisional Round and leads the Eagles in the playoffs with 160 total rushing yards.

Gainwell will be the player to watch on third downs and red zone situations.

Zach Pascal

Pascal has ceded snaps from Quez Watkins and the former Colts wide receiver could see an increase in red zone targets, allowing him to utilize his big frame in crunch-time moments.

Milton Williams

The Chiefs are stout on the left side with Joe Thuney and Orlando Brown, and they’re anchored by All-Pro Creed Humphrey.

Kansas City will focus its efforts on slowing down Haason Reddick, Josh Sweat, Javon Hargrave, and Fletcher Cox. That could allow for Milton Williams to have a breakout performance on the biggest stage.

In the first six games of the season, Williams had zero sacks, zero tackles for loss, and just 1 quarterback hit.

In the 11 games since the bye, Williams has 4 sacks, 9 TFLs, 5 QB hits, and 29 combined tackles.

During the 2022 regular season, Williams was one of only 12 defensive tackles in the NFL with four sacks, eight tackles for loss, and six QB hits.

Williams also logged five quarterback hits and nine tackles for loss during the final 11 games of the regular season.

Reed Blankenship

Travis Kelce has a receiving touchdown in four straight playoff games and a touchdown in eight of his last nine playoff games overall.

Philadelphia needs a game plan to slow down the All-Pro tight end and a combination of C.J. Gardner-Johnson and Reed Blankenship could be the recipe.

Kansas City will look to take advantage of obvious mismatches and Kelce on Marcus Epps or Avonte Maddox could spell doom in tight spaces.

Kelce has caught 21 passes for 178 yards and three touchdowns in the playoffs this season and Jonathan Gannon could look for a man-zone combo scheme that involves multiple players at all three levels maintaining responsibility for the Pro Bowl tight end.

Blankenship was inactive in six of the Eagles’ first seven games and didn’t play a single defensive snap until the win over the Colts in Week 11, but he’s a physical safety, who’s athletic enough to slow Kelce down in open space.

Since Week 11, Blankenship has played in 10 games with 4 starts (291 total snaps) and he could play a vital role in Super Bowl Sunday.

Jake Elliott

Elliott, a team captain, has some big game mojo and Sunday could offer a career-defining opportunity in a stadium that won’t be impacted by any weather.

Both kickers stay away from the majority of their teammates when on the sideline during game days. That isolation allows for deeper concentration while they watch the game and practice kicking into nets.

Elliott made 20 of 23 field goals in the regular season, while also connecting on 51 of 53 extra-point attempts.

The Eagles’ kicker also did not make any game-winning field goals during the regular season, but he’s highly capable and a player to watch.

