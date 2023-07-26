5 under-the-radar Chargers players to watch at training camp

Every year, there are players that come seemingly out of nowhere to solidify their place on an NFL roster during training camp. Whether it’s copious amounts of offseason work, an opportunity that wasn’t there before, or a simple change of scenery, plenty of careers have been launched from strong camp performances.

These Chargers could be the next in that lineage.

RB Tyler Hoosman

The Chargers have been trying to find a bigger running back to take some of the physical toll off Austin Ekeler for what seems like years at this point. Isaiah Spiller and Larry Rountree both fit that mold, but neither have been particularly effective to this point in their careers.

Hoosman is a runaway train with the ball in his hands who, if he excels on special teams, could potentially push Rountree for the fourth RB spot on the roster. At the very least, he should be a fun player to watch in the preseason if he puts together runs like this.

TE Stone Smartt

Smartt had barely ever played tight end when he arrived at Chargers camp last season, then he spent much of the fall on the Non-Football Injury list after turning some heads during minicamp. He eventually returned to play seven games last season, but recorded just four receptions.

Heading into 2023, there’s been more focus on adding competition from outside the building than there has been on Smartt’s potential development. LA’s coaching staff is high on the former Old Dominion quarterback, or at least they were around this time last season, and another training camp at the position could be the catalyst for him to step into a bigger role.

OT Foster Sarell

It was baffling when the Chargers elected to enter the season with Storm Norton and Sarell as their backup tackles rather than pick up a veteran. Sarell ended up having to start three games, where he performed about as well as you could expect for an undrafted rookie playing against Nick Bosa.

The Chargers elected to not replace Sarell and let Norton walk to the Saints this offseason, leaving the Stanford product with virtually no competition at swing tackle. Sarell has been working with Rashawn Slater and Trey Pipkins at OL Masterminds all offseason, where renowned trainer Duke Manyweather saw massive improvement.

EDGE Ty Shelby

There was a time last year when Shelby’s performance in the preseason made it seem like the Chargers would have no choice but to roster five pass rushers. Instead, the rookie from UL Monroe ended up on injured reserve and was eventually released with an injury settlement before returning on a futures contract in January.

The pass rushing depth chart has gotten no less crowded since last season, with a quartet of Joey Bosa, Khalil Mack, Tuli Tuipulotu, and Chris Rumph II seemingly locked in. With a second season at the level he was at in 2022, however, Shelby might force LA to consider a fifth yet again.

CB Tyler Baker-Williams

Baker-Williams has 41 career games played in the ACC under his belt coming into his first training camp, all at slot corner. The UDFA will be far removed from the starting competition there, but it is a position the Chargers have yet to figure out for this season.

With excellent ball tracking skills and ample college experience, Baker-Williams could also push Kemon Hall as a special teamer. There’s no guarantee either of them have a roster spot as the sixth corner, but if the rookie can push Hall on special teams, he may prove more valuable since Hall is more of an outside corner.

