5 under-the-radar Bills players to watch on offense at training camp

The Buffalo Bills offseason program is gaining steam as the team’s rookies have reported early to training camp, and the team is gearing up for the 2023 NFL regular season.

As more players on the roster join them, competition will heat up and position group battles will take place.

Here are five under-the-radar Bills players to watch on offense at training camp:

Photo by Joe Sargent/Getty Images

RB Damien Harris was brought in on a one-year deal to be the big back the team had hoped to have in 2020 third-round draft pick Zack Moss.

Scroll to continue with content Ad ADVERTISEMENT

Moss was traded to the Indianapolis Colts at the trade deadline last season for fellow back and return man Nyheim Hines.

As the Bills seek more versatility and consistent, reliable contributions from their run game, the addition of Harris is an interesting one that makes him a player to watch as he joined the Bills on a one-year deal and may re-up with the team beyond this season when there is more cap space to work with if he factors into their plans over the next few seasons.

Or GM Brandon Beane could look to upgrade further through next year’s draft, or free agency when players like Derrick Henry are due to hit the market.

That will all provide motivation for Harris.

Advertisement

In the meantime, he gives Buffalo’s offense a reliable third down and red zone threat in their backfield and a rotation piece to share the load, wear, and tear of the running back position. He also provides legitimate competition with second-year back James Cook and Hines and an insurance policy should either player sustain an injury and miss time during the season.

Cook may very well be ready to step into the RB1 role, but if not Harris can compete to fill that role.

Mandatory Credit: Gregory Fisher-USA TODAY Sports

WR Trent Sherfield carved out a solid role in the Dolphins’ offense playing. for Miami last season behind fellow receiver Tyreek Hill, where he had a career year.

Advertisement

He’s competing for playing time in the rotation behind WR1 Stefon Diggs and WR2 Gabe Davis.

After Diggs and Davis are second-year receiver Khalil Shakir, followed by a pool of talent down the depth chart pipeline with players looking to make a splash in training camp.

Joining Sherfield is fellow free-agent addition on a two-year pact Deonte Harty, XFL’er Marcell Ateman, and fifth-round 2023 NFL draft pick Justin Shorter, as well as Isaiah Coulter, Jalen Wayne, KeeSean Johnson, and Tyrell Shavers.

Early returns in mini-camp were good, earning the praise of QB Josh Allen.

Deonte Harty

Mandatory Credit: Gregory Fisher-USA TODAY Sports

Harty is another receiver and return man who came to Buffalo in free agency, signing a two-year pact after a strong rookie campaign followed by a long stint on injury due to a turf toe.

Advertisement

He’ll be competing to continue to develop at the pro level, and show that the injury year was just that.

Positionally, he’ll be looking to compete with Sherfield for WR2 time on the field, while also working to do so amidst a group playing versatile football and lining up in different spots. That group will include fellow receivers in Shakir, and hybrid run-and-catch receiving bacs James Cook and Nyheim Hines.

Harty has upside and could be a player to watch in training camp.

Khalil Shakir

Bills receiver Khalil Shakir during OTAs.

The player who has an edge at the receiver position and a full season of learning and experience in Buffalo’s offense, is 2022 fifth-round pick, Khalil Shakir.

Advertisement

He has been one of the Bills that has generated some good buzz during the offseason, both by working out with legendary Bill Eric Moulds and also by earning trust and praise from quarterback, Josh Allen.

Shakir can line up in multiple spots and play different routes and could play his way into becoming a more involved part of the team’s offense.

Mandatory Credit: Gregory Fisher-USA TODAY Sports

GM Brandon Beane set out to improve the protection for Josh Allen this offseason and did so by adding to and bolstering the pool of offensive linemen.

That meant bringing in talent to compete in the trenches via free agency and the NFL Draft.

One free-agent addition, Connor McGovern, figures to slot in as a starter, while Harris and 2023 second-round draft selection O’Cyruss Torrence compete for time in the line rotation as well as to unseat current starters.

Advertisement

What makes Harris a player to watch is the success he had as a reliable contributor and starter with Bills O-Line coach Aaron Kromer during their Super Bowl LIV season with the Los Angeles Rams.

Should he return to his previous form under Kromer, the Bills brass has made it known that it will start the best five linemen they have, which means Edwards has a shot not just at the rotation but at a starting role.

Story originally appeared on Bills Wire