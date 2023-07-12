5 under-the-radar Bears players to watch on offense at training camp

The Chicago Bears kick off training camp in just a couple of weeks, where there’s plenty to keep an eye on at Halas Hall.

We all know the popular names fans will be watching, including quarterback Justin Fields, receiver DJ Moore, linebacker Tremaine Edmunds, as well as rookies Darnell Wright, Gervon Dexter Sr., Tyrique Stevenson and Roschon Johnson. But there are also a handful of underrated players who beat watching when Chicago kicks off camp.

Ahead of Bears training camp, we’re taking a look at some under-the-radar names to watch on offense.

QB Tyson Bagent

Michael Reaves/Getty Images

All eyes will be on Justin Fields this summer, but there’s another quarterback who bears watching. Undrafted rookie Tyson Bagent will be competing for the third quarterback spot with veteran Nathan Peterman this summer. Bagent, who hails from Division-II Shepherd, has impressive accuracy, athleticism and can sling the ball, which could help him edge out Peterman. Bagent is certainly worth taking a flier on as a developmental backup.

RB D'Onta Foreman

AP Photo/Nam Y. Huh

Running back will be the featured competition of training camp, where Khalil Herbert, D’Onta Foreman and rookie Roschon Johnson will vie for the lead back role. While there’s been plenty of discussion about Herbert and Johnson, Foreman has flown under the radar. Foreman is coming off an impressive season with the Panthers, where he stepped in for a departed Christian McCaffrey and rushed for 941 yards in a season where he started just nine games. Don’t sleep on Foreman in this running back battle.

WR Velus Jones Jr.

Michael Reaves/Getty Images

The Bears are loaded at receiver, where everyone will be watching DJ Moore, Darnell Mooney, Chase Claypool and rookie Tyler Scott. But second-year wideout Velus Jones Jr. is someone worth watching this summer, as he’ll be competing for one of the final two roster spots at receiver. Jones will have to prove himself on offense, as well as special teams, where he struggled on punt returns last year. Jones will need to prove he’s a dependable return specialist if he hopes to secure a roster spot.

TE Robert Tonyan

Scott Taetsch/Getty Images

Robert Tonyan is probably the most prominent player on this list, but he’s relatively flown under the radar considering the influx of offseason additions. Tonyan has thrived in the red zone throughout his career with the Packers, and it’ll be a focal point for Chicago in 2023. He’ll complement starter Cole Kmet and provide Justin Fields with additional options outside of a loaded receiver group.

C Doug Kramer

AP Photo/Nam Y. Huh

While Cody Whitehair will be the team’s starting center with Lucas Patrick serving as his primary backup, one player to watch this summer is last year’s fifth-round pick Doug Kramer. Kramer served as Lucas Patrick’s backup at center last summer and ultimately saw reps with the starters after Patrick suffered a broken thumb. Unfortunately, Kramer suffered a season-ending Lisfranc injury that ended his rookie season before it started. We’ll see if he can prove to be a viable option at center for the future.

