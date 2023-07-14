5 under-the-radar Bears players to watch on defense at training camp

The Chicago Bears kick off training camp in just a couple of weeks, where there’s plenty to keep an eye on at Halas Hall.

We all know the popular names fans will be watching, including quarterback Justin Fields, receiver DJ Moore, linebacker Tremaine Edmunds, as well as rookies Darnell Wright, Gervon Dexter Sr., Tyrique Stevenson and Roschon Johnson. But there are also a handful of underrated players who beat watching when Chicago kicks off camp.

Ahead of Bears training camp, we’re taking a look at some under-the-radar names to watch on defense.

S Elijah Hicks

With the departure of DeAndre Houston-Carson, Elijah Hicks’ role is expected to increase significantly this season. While Hicks didn’t see significant action on defense during his rookie year, he did show he has potential to develop into a starting safety moving forward. If anything, perhaps he could develop into that Houston-Carson role, where he’s a special teams leader and next-man-up at safety.

DE Terrell Lewis

Lewis was one of the surprise standouts during the offseason program, and he’ll look to earn a roster spot at the team’s weakest position. Lewis, a former third-round pick out of Alabama, was claimed off waivers by Chicago last year. Injuries have limited him throughout his career, but he has the potential to earn a roster spot with a strong summer. The one thing that could stand in Lewis’ way is the expected addition of a veteran edge rusher.

CB Terell Smith

While second-round rookie Tyrique Stevenson has been garnering plenty of attention, fellow rookie cornerback Terell Smith has been flying under the radar. Smith also had an impressive showing during the offseason program, and he’ll be someone worth watching this summer. While Smith won’t start as a rookie, his elite physical traits and upside made him a solid gamble in the fifth round.

DT Travis Bell

Seventh-round defensive tackle Travis Bell was one of the feel-good stories of the NFL draft, and a noted draft crush of GM Ryan Poles. But Bell has an important summer ahead of him, where he’ll be looking to earn a spot on the 53-man roster. Bell is powerful and has a high motor, and he’s a great fit for Matt Eberflus’ HITS principle.

LB Noah Sewell

Sewell could wind up being a steal for the Bears, but he’s flying under the radar following the team’s overhaul of the linebacker room this offseason. With Tremaine Edmunds and T.J. Edwards in place, Sewell will compete with Jack Sanborn for the SAM spot. We’ll see if Sewell can build off a solid offseason program, where he saw reps with the first-team defense as Sanborn rehabbed from injury.

