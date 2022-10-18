5 UCLA Bruins the Ducks need to watch out for on Saturday

Chip Kelly’s UCLA Bruins team comes into Autzen Stadium as the No. 9 in the nation and has a perfect 6-0 record. They also have an impressive win over Utah under their belt.

Quarterback Dorian Thompson-Robinson has finally come into his own and is running the Chip Kelly offense to perfection. He runs a dynamic offense that scores over 40 points a game. The defense isn’t great, but it’s good enough to hold the opponent down enough for the offense to do its thing.

But the Bruins have played just one road game and that was at Colorado. So obviously, this is the first real big test for UCLA this season. Going into Autzen is vastly different than Boulder.

UCLA definitely has the talent to go into Eugene and go back to Pasadena still undefeated. There are five different Bruins Dan Lanning’s Ducks have to look out for and do their best to hold down in order to be victorious. Here are those five players.

QB Dorian Thompson-Robinson

It would be journalism malpractice to not include Dorian Thompson-Robinson in this list. Obviously, DTR is one of the most dynamic players in the Pac-12 and the senior is having the best season of his career. He is completing 75 percent of his passes and has thrown for 15 touchdowns with just two interceptions.

DTR is also dangerous with his legs and it’s not just for extending plays. He has rushed for four touchdowns and averages five yards a carry.

RB Zach Charbonnet

The senior tailback is averaging 123 yards per game on the ground and has rushed for over 100 yards in four of the five games he has played. At 6-foot-1 and 220 pounds, Charbonnet is a difficult tackle with his combination of size and speed. Holding him down would go a long way to Oregon’s success on defense.

LB Laiatu Latu

Latu is a redshirt junior that has just 19 tackles this season. He’s on this list because he leads the Bruin defense with 6.5 sacks and 7.5 tackles for loss. Latu is a former Washington Huskies defender, but he didn’t see the field in either of the last two seasons. It seems like he making up for lost time with UCLA and making an impact in Pasadena.

WR Jake Bobo

At 6-foot-5 and 215 pounds, Bobo has the size of a tight end, but the speed of a wide receiver. He leads the Bruins with 24 receptions and five touchdowns. In the big win over Utah, bobo just had three catches, but two were in the end zone. Before that, Bobo burned the Huskies for six catches, 142 yards and two touchdowns.

With his size, Oregon will most likely put Christian Gonzalez on him in hopes of limiting his touches, especially in the red zone.

LB Darius Muasau

Statistically speaking, Muasau is UCLA’s top linebacker and overall defender with 38 tackles and one interception. He is a senior transfer from Hawai’i where he accumulated 274 tackles, 11.5 sacks, 26.5 tackles for loss and two interceptions over the last three seasons. Muasau is a First Team All-Mountain West performer in 2020 and 2021.

