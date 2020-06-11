5 two-way players to watch when NBA games resume in Orlando, including Tacko Fall and Yuta Watanabe

News broke on Thursday the NBA is expected to allow teams to take 17 players with them to Disney World as the league aims to resume play in late July. That means players on two-way contracts should be eligible to go.

Not every team has both two-way spots filled, and many of those players are inconsequential in terms of their usual playing time and role. But there are a few who could make an impact.

Here are five to watch in Orlando...

Luguentz Dort, Thunder

Dort has quite easily made the biggest impact of any two-way player this season. He has appeared in 29 games for the Thunder, including 21 starts. He averages 6.2 points in 22.0 minutes while shooting 41.4 percent from the field.

Dort's value, though, goes beyond the numbers. He is a defensive specialist who plays his role well.

Tacko Fall, Celtics

By far the most popular two-way player in the league, Fall has become a sensation of sorts due to his unique name and size. He is 7-foot-5 and 311 pounds and has decent touch around the rim.

Fall, though, is not likely to play much in Orlando. He has only appeared in six games for the Celtics this season.

CLICK HERE TO SUBSCRIBE TO THE WIZARDS TALK PODCAST

Garrison Mathews, Wizards

Mathews, who dubbed himself a "professional shooter," has had already produced some great moments for the Wizards in just 18 games. He had 28 points with four threes against the Heat in December and dropped 18 points with five threes against the Blazers in January.

Mathews can get red-hot from long range. He shoots 41.3 percent from the perimeter and can score in bunches.

RELATED: NBA TO ALLOW EXTRA PLAYERS IN ORLANDO

Chris Chiozza, Nets

This name should look familiar to Wizards fans. Chiozza had two stints with the Wizards after signing with them as an undrafted free agent out of Florida in 2018. He is now in Brooklyn and was putting up decent numbers before the games were stopped.

Story continues

In 11 games for Brooklyn this season, Chiozza is averaging 5.2 points while shooting 44 percent from three.

Yuta Watanabe, Grizzlies

Wizards fans may also remember this name, as Watanabe was a star at George Washington before jumping to the NBA. He also has ties to Rui Hachimura as the other Japanese player in the league. When the two of them face off, it is a huge deal back home.

Watanabe was starting to carve out a role in the Grizzlies' rotation right before the league shut down. He played in 12 of Memphis' last 17 games off the bench. A strong performance in Orlando could go a long way towards helping him find longevity in the league.

Stay connected to the Capitals and Wizards with the MyTeams app. Click here to download for comprehensive coverage of your teams.

MORE WIZARDS NEWS:

5 two-way players to watch when NBA games resume in Orlando, including Tacko Fall and Yuta Watanabe originally appeared on NBC Sports Washington