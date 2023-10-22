What do 5 turnovers in a loss spell? | Texas Tech football report card

PROVO, Utah — Freshman quarterback Jake Strong threw three interceptions for the second game in a row, this one his first college start, and the Texas Tech football team lost to new Big 12 member Brigham Young 27-14 Saturday night.

Kedon Slovis threw two touchdown passes and Will Ferrin kicked two field goals for BYU (5-2, 2-2), which was coming off a 44-11 loss the week before at TCU.

Strong made his first college start in place of Behren Morton, who missed the game with shoulder and back injuries. Morton traveled for the game and was on the sideline, but not suited up.

Tahj Brooks had his fifth 100-yard rushing performance in six games for Tech (3-5, 2-3).

BYU took a 14-0 lead in the first quarter on a 3-yard touchdown pass from Slovis to Chase Roberts and a fumble recovery in the Tech end zone by cornerback Eddie Heckard. Strong and Brooks had costly missed exchanges on each of the Red Raiders' first two series, one on a fourth-down play from the BYU 4-yard line and the other on the play that ended with the fumble-recovery touchdown.

After Strong hit Xavier White for a 72-yard touchdown in the second quarter, BYU responded with a seven-play drive capped by a Slovis scoring pass to Darius Lassiter and Ferrin's 35-yard field goal. The latter was set up when Heckard intercepted Strong and returned it 38 yards to the Tech 40.

Here is the Red Raiders' report card.

Offense: F

Tough assignment with a freshman quarterback making his first start on the road in front of 63,000-plus. The wheels came off early with a turnover on downs and three turnovers in the first half.

Defense: D

BYU came in last in the Big 12 in rushing offense and in the bottom half in other offensive categories. Tech defense didn't assert itself and make any game-changing plays against the Cougars.

Special Teams: C

Austin McNamara was strong as usual with a 48-yard average, three punts inside the 20 and two of more than 50 yards. Myles Price provided a spark in the return game, but lost a fumble at the end of a long runback.

Coaching: F

Texas Tech lost for the fourth time as a favorite this season, committing five turnovers and nine penalties in this one. That reflects badly on the staff.

Overall: F

Another 100-yard game from Tahj Brooks was a bright spot in an otherwise disappointing effort. Now a team that entered the season with high expectations faces an uphill climb just to make a minor bowl game.

This article originally appeared on Lubbock Avalanche-Journal: What do 5 turnovers in a loss spell? | Texas Tech football report card