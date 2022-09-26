5 truths or overreactions from Eagles 24-8 win over Commanders in Week 3

The Eagles are punching teams in the mouth early in the first half of games this season, and if the team can learn to finish in the second half, the sky is truly the limit.

Philadelphia is 3-0 after manhandling Carson Wentz and the Commanders to the tune of nine sacks on defense and a career-high 169 receiving yards from wide receiver DeVonta Smith.

The Eagles are the talk of the NFL, and with such conversation come truths and overreactions about what’s to come.

Here are five truths or overreactions after Week 3.

Story originally appeared on Eagles Wire