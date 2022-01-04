5 transfer portal wide receivers that the Oregon Ducks should try to recruit

We’re at that point in the offseason where a bunch of college football players are taking a look at their standings and assessing their futures with current teams. Many of those players are deciding that it would behoove them to enter the transfer portal and try to find a new school to play football at, hoping that it will give them the necessary playing time that they need to potentially make the leap to the next level.

We recently saw it at Oregon, with both QB Robby Ashford and DT Jayson Jones departing Eugene. It also happened when former Auburn QB Bo Nix decided to pack up and head to the Pacific Northwest and join what Dan Lanning and the Ducks are building.

While we’ve seen a few splashes so far, there are so many great players left sitting in the transfer portal, waiting to make their decisions. For the Ducks, this is a prime opportunity to get some ready-made prospects to help your team in 2022. They aren’t 5-star recruits with a ton of upside down the road, but rather former 3- and 4-star recruits who have proven that they can play at the college level.

There are several areas of need on Oregon’s roster for next season, but one of the main ones is at the wide receiver position. With the loss of Johnny Johnson III, Jaylon Redd, and Mycah Pittman, the Ducks are currently thin on the outside, and while they have a lot of talent in some young freshmen, they need depth.

Here are 5 players who we think they can try to recruit and fill out that spot:

Isaiah Neyor — Wyoming Cowboys

Troy Babbitt-USA TODAY Sports

Former 4-Star Recruit

2021 Stats: 44 catches, 878 yards, 12 TD

Has 2 years of college experience

Kobe Hudsen — Auburn Tigers

(AP Photo/Butch Dill)

Former 4-Star Recruit

2021 Stats: 44 catches, 580 yards, 4 touchdowns

Was top receiving option for Bo Nix last season

Has 2 years of college experience

R.J. Sneed — Baylor Bears

(Photo by Adrian Garcia/Getty Images)

Former 3-Star Recruit

Career Stats: 133 catches, 1,564 yards, 8 touchdowns

Has 5 years of college experience

Taj Harris — Syracuse Orange

Mark Konezny-USA TODAY Sports

Former 4-star Recruit

Career Stats: 151 catches, 2,028 yards, 18 touchdowns

Has 4 years of college experience

Jadan Blue — Temple Owls

(Photo by Patrick McDermott/Getty Images)

Former 3-Star Recruit

Career Stats: 169 catches, 1,672 yards, 10 touchdowns

Has 4 years of college experience

