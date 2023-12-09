Here are 5 transfer portal targets Florida football should be looking at

College football’s transfer portal officially opened on Monday, Dec. 4, to kick off the amateur sport’s version of free agency. As has been the case in recent years, the list of student-athletes who have entered the portal is both long and features some game-changing talent seeking a better chance elsewhere.

Billy Napier and the Florida football program have both benefitted and seen losses through the transfer system in the past, though this season has already seen some big names heading out the door — including future-star running back Trevor Etienne.

But fear not, Gator fans, as there are plenty of viable options available to help restock a diminished cupboard of talent. Gators Wire alumnus Jay Markle takes a look at five players who might not be at the top of every team’s wish list but fit in well with Napier and Co.’s scheme in Gainesville.

DL Jordan Guerad (FIU)

Unrecruited by brand-name schools, Geurad suited up for Florida International as a redshirt freshman and immediately started making trouble for Conference USA opponents.

He’s big and light on his feet, which allows him to line up as a 3T defensive tackle and live in the backfield. Rewarded with preseason second-team All-Conference honors, he returned to the starting job in 2023. What followed was 38 tackles, seven tackles for loss, two sacks, and a first-team All-Conference selection.

Geurad, who grew up rooting for the Gators, said that starting his career at FIU “made me grow up fast” and that his play speed would translate in Gainesville on Dec. 5 shortly after he entered the portal.

There’s no link between the two parties at the moment other than my own speculation. Florida is losing a lot of beef on both sides of the line, though, and need to rebuild their identity across the defensive line after parting ways with Coach Spencer. They could do worse than starting with an interior disruptor with two years of eligibility from their own backyard.

Known offers: Kansas State, Mississippi State, South Carolina, Louisville, Minnesota, UMass

IOL Qae'shon Sapp (Florida State)

Here's a fun rep from Gators recruiting target OT Qae'shon Sapp (@QaeshonSapp) via Hudl (cc. @GatorsWire) pic.twitter.com/2DDYbXD5Bc — Jaybird Markle 🤟 (@thebettermarkle) June 20, 2021

The ‘Noles beat out Florida by a hairsbreadth for Sapp’s commitment coming out of high school. In the end, the determining factor was Sapp’s affinity for FSU offensive line coach Alex Atkins. In retrospect, isn’t entirely surprising, considering how many offensive recruits soured on coach Dan Mullen and his recruiting staff during that regime’s final recruiting cycle with the Gators.

As a prep, Sapp was an offensive tackle with a rep for being stout, mean, and likely destined to kick inside to guard. During his redshirt freshman year with Florida State, he transitioned to center, but he was buried in the depth chart in 2023 and only saw a handful of snaps in the FSU offense. With three years of eligibility remaining and a new staff in place, he may take a second look at Gainesville.

As for the Gators, it makes all the sense in the world to make overtures to a young center who has had interest in the team. They’re losing Kingsley Eguakun to the NFL and, lacking in O-line depth, would benefit immensely from adding a player with the potential to step into a long-term role. However, without publicly available college tape available to determine how far he’s come, it’s tough to say how quickly he could step into that role.

Known offers: None

CB Jermod McCoy (Oregon State)

McCoy, a champion long jumper in high school, was stolen away from his Tulane commitment by a visit to Oregon State just a month before signing day. That paid off nicely for both McCoy and the Beavers, as he played his way into the cornerback rotation and even started four games. With that opportunity, he became the 13th-highest PFF-graded freshman cornerback in Power Five football.

Cornerback is arguably the most difficult position to master, and it’s rare for a young player to adapt to a jump in competition as smoothly as McCoy did. Accordingly, teams flocked to give him scholarship offers the moment he entered the portal. With three years of eligibility remaining and already a guaranteed CB3 talent, he’s an enviable asset for any program.

The Florida secondary has been in rough shape for a number of years. Lauded defensive backs coach Corey Raymond turned out to be a dud and the talent in the Gators’ defensive backfield is bottoming out. As he develops, McCoy could make a real run at being the cornerstone of the team’s pass defense and as a three-sport athlete, Florida’s top-shelf baseball and track and field programs could hold some appeal for him as well. Michigan State, where a handful of his coaches from Oregon State are now employed, is the speculative leader in his recruitment.

Known offers: Florida, Michigan State, Oregon, USC, Ole Miss, Texas A&M, Texas Tech, Colorado, Arkansas, Auburn, Houston, Louisville, Utah, TCU, Washington, SMU, West Virginia

RB Ta’ron Keith (Bowling Green)

Few clips from the season!! pic.twitter.com/eWneMqzLjo — TK4 (@Taronkeith4) December 5, 2023

His production ran hot and cold, but when he got in a groove there was no one who could stop Kieth in 2023. He did it all for Bowling Green, averaging 5.9 yards on 66 carries and 10.4 yards on 44 receptions. He’s been an effective weapon in the Falcons’ offense for three years.

A particularly fun moment came during the 2022 Quick Lane Bowl, when he was clocked at 19.6 miles per hour taking a kickoff to the house. However, his 847 all-purpose yards last season nearly eclipse his production in ‘21 and ‘22 combined.

While Keith was shredding like likes of Kent State and Liberty — not exactly the most challenging schedule — he did get an opportunity to play against the playoff-bound Michigan Wolverines early in the year. He hadn’t seized the reins of the offense yet, but his five touches averaged 6.2 yards, which is a promising sign that he’ll continue to perform at the high major level.

Keith hails from Deland, Florida, and initially had an interest in staying in-state as a recruit. Of course, the situation has to be right for him, and the Gators can offer that as well. Trevor Etienne’s decision to transfer out of the program leaves a power vacuum in the running back room. Keith can add some wiggle to the ground game that the beefier Montrell Johnson just can’t.

Known offers: None

WR Eric McAlister (Boise State)

After scoring twice last week, Eric McAlister hauls in a 25-yard TD against the Aztecs. 7-7 // 11:58 Q2 pic.twitter.com/t9wuiASRXv — Jordan Kaye (@jordankaye_23) September 23, 2023

Boise State was never expected to be the front-runner for McAlister. He’s tall and fast, which always means Power 5 offers. He turned away the opportunity to play at Utah, Wisconsin, West Virginia, or Nebraska and instead became a game-breaking deep threat for the Broncos.

As a freshman, he only got his hands on the ball a few times, but averaged over 23 yards per catch. His target share swelled to a starter’s workload last year and the fireworks continued, averaging 18.6 yards per catch over 46 receptions.

McAlister crested 100 yards three times last season, including a monster 170-yard game against San Jose State, and came just two yards shy of that mark against Memphis. He presented himself well in a non-conference game against Washington as well, averaging 9.9 yards on 6 catches as one of the bright spots in a blowout loss.

With a slim 6-foot-4-inch frame, he brings none of the offensive versatility that is popular in modern offenses. What McAlister provides is the ability to separate from outside corners and high-point the football, and he does that very well. TCU laid it on thick right away when he entered the portal and Texas Tech is rumored to be in the mix, but his low-profile social media presence has left his recruiting largely a mystery.

He will land in a Power 5 conference this time around, though, this time as an immediate starter gobbling up long yardage plays like it’s nothing.

Known offers: TCU

