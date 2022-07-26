5 training camp battles to watch for the Chiefs

The Kansas City Chiefs begin their 2022 training camp with a full 90-man roster on Wednesday.

The team will have five padless practices before they begin integrating pads and contact into their routine. Once the pads come on, the coaching staff and front office will begin to narrow down the roster, with the first wave of cuts coming on August 16th.

As the players hit the practice fields, the coaching staff will work to figure out who will best fill specific positions that remain up for grabs. The Chiefs don’t have a ton of spots available, but they also have brought in quite a bit of competition at several key positions.

Here’s a look at the top training camp battles for the Chiefs this year and some of the key names to watch:

Offensive tackle

AP Photo/John McCoy

The offensive tackle position battles, both left and right, are increasingly compelling at the onset of Chiefs training camp for a few reasons. Firstly, the team placed two offensive tackles, Prince Tega Wanogho and Lucas Niang, on the active/PUP list. Until they’re activated, they cannot participate in practice with the team.

The second part of the intrigue comes from the fact that franchise-tagged LT Orlando Brown Jr. is expected to skip at least a portion of training camp. He hasn’t signed his franchise tag yet, which means he can hold out without any risk of fines from the team. Kansas City was already set to be shorthanded at the offensive tackle position and it’s possible that they’ll be without their starting left tackle as well.

That left the Chiefs with the following tackles available to practice during camp:

Andrew Wylie

Darian Kinnard

Roderick Johnson

Geron Christian

They signed two new tackles on Monday as a result:

Evin Ksiezarczyk

David Steinmetz

They also have Joe Thuney, who can shift over from left guard to left or right tackle.

All of this opens up competition on both sides of the offensive line. On the right side, you have Andrew Wylie attempting to fend off some newcomers. On the left side, you have several players potentially vying for the starting job with Brown having missed extensive time already.

Story continues

We saw what a Chiefs offensive line looked like when it wasn’t at full strength in Super Bowl LV. Thankfully, this team has stability on the interior offensive line right now. The tackle situation is one that bears watching.

Running back

AP Photo/Charlie Riedel

Running back might be the position group that closest resembles an open competition from top-to-bottom. While 2020 first-round draft pick Clyde Edwards-Helaire is expected to remain the starter, he’s hardly secure in his job after an injury-plagued 2021 NFL season. This offseason, he’s as healthy as he’s ever been and he’s been putting in the work during the break between mandatory minicamp and training camp.

There are some who expect Ronald Jones to come in and push for the starting job. I’m not so convinced that his skill set is complete enough to be considered the starter, let alone make the 53-man roster. One area where he might oust the competition is in situations where the team needs just a few yards. If you go back to the 2020 NFL season, Jones was one of the most successful running backs in the league when it came to picking up a first down in short-yardage situations.

Kansas City adding Jet McKinnon to the fold only complicates the competition at the top of the roster even more. His end to the 2021 NFL season proved he has what it takes to be the team’s starter should he stay healthy.

Derrick Gore, Isiah Pacheco, Jerrion Ealy and Tayon Fleet-Davis all have unique skill sets that could make each of them very valuable to Kansas City. It might come down to which of these players bring the most value to Dave Toub’s special teams unit.

Cornerback

AP Photo/Reed Hoffmann

After losing one of the team’s longest-tenured starters at the cornerback position in free agency (Charvarius Ward), the Chiefs added a ton of competition at the cornerback position. They drafted Trent McDuffie in the first round, Joshua Williams in the fourth round and Jaylen Watson in the seventh round. They also traded for CB Lonnie Johnson Jr. with the Houston Texans.

Many expect Rashad Fenton to secure a starting job as a veteran, but he’s currently on the active/PUP list as he recovers from offseason shoulder surgery. It’s not clear when he’s expected back at camp, but right now it opens an opportunity for another younger player to secure a starting role.

McDuffie and veteran CB L’Jarius Sneed are surefire bets to land starting jobs, but everything after that is up for grabs. Williams, Watson and Johnson will compete with players like Deandre Baker, Dicaprio Bootle and Brandin Dandridge for playing time both on defense and special teams.

Wide receiver

AP Photo/Charlie Riedel

After trading Tyreek Hill to the Miami Dolphins, plus losing Byron Pringle and Demarcus Robinson to free agency, the Chiefs brought in a boat load of receiver competition at both the top and the bottom of the roster. They have over 2,000 receiver snaps from last season to replace, which means they’re going to need some contributors to emerge from this competition.

While the top of the roster is mostly set with Mecole Hardman, Juju Smith-Schuster, Marquez Valdes-Scantling and Skyy Moore, there are 1-2 spots that are up for grabs at the position in Kansas City. Justyn Ross, Justin Watson and Josh Gordon have seen the most hype to this point. Ross landed on the PUP list with a foot injury and then on injured reserve, so we can count him out.

A new player has recently put his name in the hat in this competition, with second-year WR Cornell Powell showing out in the three days of practice prior to veterans arriving at training camp. Reporters in attendance say that Powell looks much improved from his rookie season. We’ll see whether Powell and others can keep up the momentum throughout training camp.

Edge rusher

AP Photo/Charlie Riedel

Frank Clark, Mike Danna and first-round draft pick George Karlaftis will make the 53-man roster in Kansas City, but there will be some interesting competition that takes place behind them.

Second-year players Joshua Kaindoh and Malik Herring both have a lot to prove after failing to accomplish much as rookies. Herring sat out his rookie season with an ACL injury and Kaindoh missed most of his with an ankle injury. One of those players emerging as a pass-rushing threat would be huge for the Chiefs offense.

Austin Edwards is another player to keep an eye on here. He signed to the Chiefs’ practice squad ahead of their playoff run en route to Super Bowl LV. He signed a reserve/future deal with the team and spent the entirety of last season on the practice squad. Edwards knows the system by now, but it’s just a matter of putting everything together on the football field and making an impression on the coaching staff.

1

1