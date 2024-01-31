5 trades Knicks should consider making at the trade deadline

The NBA trade deadline is rapidly approaching, and the general public expects the Knicks to make a move before 3 p.m. on Feb. 8.

The Knicks have the assets, they have the roster holes, they’ve been mentioned in numerous rumors, and haven’t been shy about making a midseason deal.

Here are five trades New York should consider making by the deadline...

If the Knicks want to take a real swing at competing this year, there are worse ways than landing a guy who averaged an efficient 27.9 points two seasons ago. DeRozan would immediately bring another self-starter on the offensive end, giving defenses a third multifaceted threat to worry about and the bench unit a lead creator.

There are drawbacks: His three-point shooting still isn’t there, his defense is come-and-go and he’s an unrestricted free agent this summer. But the last one allows the Knicks to take a risk on an All-Star they can immediately bail on if things go south.

Fournier, Grimes and three unprotected first-round picks for Mikal Bridges

This was floated by ESPN’s Bobby Marks, who correctly noted there’s little chance of this actually happening.

The Knicks and Nets haven’t made a trade in nearly a half-century, and Brooklyn is likely to rebuild around Bridges. Even if they weren’t, they’d likely take another team’s picks.

That’s unfortunate, because this would be the final piece in the puzzle for this Knicks team. Another Villanova guy, and a two-way star who can man the offense in short spurts while blending into more stacked lineups seamlessly.

Feb 26, 2023; Atlanta, Georgia, USA; Atlanta Hawks guard Dejounte Murray (5) dribbles against Brooklyn Nets guard Cam Thomas (24) during the second half at State Farm Arena. / Dale Zanine-USA TODAY Sports

Fournier, Grimes, an unprotected first and protected first-round pick for Dejounte Murray

This one is hotly contested among Knicks fans, but could ultimately be the right move. Murray is an uber-dynamic guard at either slot and has tremendous defensive potential that’s only partially been met.

Tom Thibodeau and Co. would need to get the intel that Murray is ready to buy into this system and a third-wheel role with the starters to proceed, but if they get that green light, the Knicks would be adding another All-Star caliber player. Even Murray’s top detractors will admit he’s a talented three-level threat, and in the right situation he could become a winning player.

Fournier and a pick for a forward

There are too many potential packages here to just pick one, and they’re all interesting for different reasons. In theory, the Knicks could pursue Jonathan Isaac, Harrison Barnes or Kelly Olynyk with this package.

Isaac is somewhat of a risk given his injury history and contract, but when he’s played for the Orlando Magic he’s been an all-league defender, which would be fun to see implemented into this already staunch defensive lineup. Olynyk would bring a dose of outside shooting to the frontcourt, while Barnes would bring that steady veteran help off the pine.

Fournier and a pick for a guard

Again, lots of interesting options here, including Dennis Schroder, Tyus Jones and Malcolm Brogdon. All three would bring a necessary boost to the bench unit’s creation and fit in nicely with the team’s culture.

Brogdon should be the favorite given his output and efficiency, but the Knicks wouldn’t be wrong to go with any of these options. Schroder is a proven playoff threat and Jones is an awesome floor general who plays within himself.