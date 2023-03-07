5 trade candidates that could land Derrick Henry

Former Heisman-winning running back Derrick Henry has been with the Tennessee Titans since the franchise selected him in the second round of the 2016 draft out of Alabama. Since then, he has continued to collect accolades and be the centerpiece of Tennessee’s offense.

The 29-year-old running back has rushed for over 1,000 yards four times in his seven seasons in the league, with his most recent coming just last season in 2022. He also has a 2,000-yard season under his belt.

The three-time Pro Bowl running back has led the league twice in rushing yards, twice in rushing touchdowns and three times in rushing attempts. Now, the Titans are reportedly listening to potential trade offers for Henry as he enters his final season under contract.

Many teams are expected to inquire about him but he can only be traded to one of them. Here are five teams that could be the best possible fit for Derrick Henry.

Buffalo Bills

The Buffalo Bills have been a contender in the AFC for the past few seasons. With a star quarterback in Josh Allen and a handful of talented wide receivers headlined by Stefon Diggs, the offense is something special. However, consistent running back production has not been the franchise’s strong suit. With Devin Singletary being a free agent, the only two contributing running backs under contract for 2023 are James Cook and Nyheim Hines. Despite Henry’s age, his production level hasn’t dropped off in recent years. Adding a proven difference-maker like Henry in the backfield could be what puts Buffalo over the top.

Philadelphia Eagles

With Miles Sander set to walk away in free agency, the Philadelphia Eagles are a team in need of a running back. The 2022 NFC Champions have proven to be a powerful offensive team with stars like Jalen Hurts, DeVonta Smith and AJ Brown. In a division loaded with talented running backs, Philadelphia needs to bring in someone that can work the ground game. Though the franchise has been linked to a few running backs in the 2023 draft class, adding a proven veteran like Henry sets the team up to win now. However, the last time the Titans and Eagles went through with a trade, Tennessee fans weren’t all too happy.

Miami Dolphins

The Miami Dolphins front office has gone all in on improving the offense and it seemingly worked for the most part in 2022. Tua Tagovailoa proved to the league he’s capable of being a franchise quarterback when healthy and the duo of Tyreek Hill and Jaylen Waddle makes for an electric performance week after week. The Dolphins need a star running back for more than one reason. First of all, the team hasn’t had a headline-worthy running back since Jay Ajayi; and second of all, just about every ball carrier on last season’s roster is set to hit free agency.

Chicago Bears

It’s not looking likely that the Chicago Bears re-sign David Montgomery this offseason. With an offense that, on paper, looks like it could do some damage, the team needs a running back. The Bears have the pieces to formulate a trade that could be enticing to the Titans, but they have to be careful not to overpay. Giving Justin Fields a reliable running back would help open up the passing game. If the franchise is seriously all in on Fields, the front office must do whatever it can to show him and the fans that the team is ready to compete in 2023. What better time to do it than when the rest of the division seems to be undergoing a shift in power?

Denver Broncos

Sure, the Denver Broncos‘ 2022 season was a disaster when compared to the high expectations fans had heading into the season, but 2023 could be very different. The roster retains quarterback Russell Wilson and star wide receivers Courtland Sutton and Jerry Jeudy. Oh, the team also traded for head coach Sean Payton. It’s likely that the Broncos of 2023 will look a whole lot different. While Javonte Williams is a respectable running back, Henry has consistently been one of the best in the league so long as he’s healthy. If Denver wants to compete in the AFC West, Henry would certainly help reach that goal.

