5 toughest decisions facing Chris Ballard in 2022 offseason

Though the next month or so may be relatively dead in terms of news, the Indianapolis Colts are preparing for an offseason with several tough decisions.

At the forefront of those decisions will be general manager Chris Ballard. Now entering his sixth offseason with the Colts, his team has dealt with a lot of issues. Losing his franchise quarterback in 2019 got the ball rolling on that end and it’s led to a different starting quarterback in each of the last four seasons.

It’s also been a factor in the Colts winning just one playoff game during his time as general manager. Some of the issues have been out of Ballard’s control. Others have been a direct result of his process.

Every year, he faces tough decisions to make. Let’s take a look at the toughest ones that will be staring at him during the 2022 offseason:

What to do with Carson Wentz

The big question that everyone wants an answer to. Ballard himself probably would love a clear sign on what to do with the 29-year-old quarterback. The entire offseason is hanging in the balance on what the Colts decide to do with Wentz and his future.

After a disappointing end to the 2021 season that saw one of the worst collapses in recent memory, Wentz is on the trading block. Ballard was non-commital towards Wentz’s status in 2022 during his postseason press conference.

Now, he has to make an extremely tough decision. Does he ship Wentz off after just one season despite losing a first-round pick—if he can even find a trade partner? Or does he run it back again in hopes that Frank Reich can fix the issues that have plagued Wentz his entire career?

I don’t envy Ballard this offseason. He may not even have a choice in the matter one way or another. But the biggest decision by far will be concerned with his starting quarterback.

Left Tackle solution

The Colts hoped that Eric Fisher would be able to provide them with a stop-gap option at left tackle. Coming off of an Achilles tear that left him with no training camp or preseason made it tough on the veteran to find his midseason form.

It essentially turned into the Colts having massive issues in pass protection at the position even though Fisher was an extremely strong asset in terms of run blocking. But the Colts didn’t have any trouble running the ball. They did have trouble throwing it.

Now, Ballard is staring at a massive hole at left tackle. He can run it back with Fisher for another season or try to find a solution in the draft. There will also be some cheaper free agents to consider as well.

But regardless of whether the Colts run it back with Wentz, they have to find a viable option at left tackle in 2022.

Working without a first-round pick

Ballard has been here before so this isn’t necessarily new to him. In fact, 2022 will be the third draft over the last four years that Ballard doesn’t have a first-round pick. He’s had success before but now the pressure is at a much higher level.

Those first two selections in the draft will be crucial. The Colts have major areas of need at impact positions such as left tackle, wide receiver and edge rusher. It’s still too early to tell which prospects will be ideal at Nos. 47 and 82, but Ballard will have his work cut out.

We know Ballard won’t draft solely based on need so we can’t simply say “take the best left tackle or wide receiver” available. But he’ll have to make due with what he has when April comes around.

Tweaking his philosophy?

For as long as we’ve known Ballard, we know he’s one to stick to his process. He’s willing to tweak that process if something simply isn’t working. It may be time for him to do so this offseason.

Ballard’s approach to free agency is relatively sound. The idea of paying “A” money for “B” players is logically correct. But sometimes, you just need good players on the roster.

The most recent example comes in the form of Denico Autry. The Colts could have retained him last offseason by slightly adjusting their offer. Instead, he signed with the Titans and made a massive impact on their defensive line while the Colts’ pass rush struggled yet again.

Ballard won’t take an approach to splurge in free agency. For the most part, that’s fine. But he needs to be willing to take somewhat of a bigger risk on players we know will help them compete right away even if that means spending slightly more than what he would like.

Upgrading WR

For us, this decision doesn’t seem tough at all. For Ballard, that’s a different story.

Though the breakout of Michael Pittman Jr. in 2021 was a joy to watch, it’s clear the Colts need more talent in the room. As we’ve said several times this offseason, no player outside of Pittman Jr. reached 385 receiving yards.

Ballard said during his postseason press conference that he has faith in the wide receiver room. It was to the point that he may disagree with the notion that adding another dynamic talent is necessary.

The Colts cannot go into the season with Parris Campbell and Zach Pascal as the top options behind Pittman Jr. in 2022. The group is not reliable enough to elevate the passing offense to where it needs to go if the Colts are to compete in the AFC landscape.

So while we may view this as an easy decision, Ballard might have to go against his true feelings and splurge a bit at wide receiver.

