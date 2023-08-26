5 top performers who headlined Week 1 in Boone County high school football

Father Tolton's Will Breitwesier (24) carries the ball during a 54-0 win over Salisbury on August 25, 2023, in Columbia, Mo.

Football is back, and that means plenty of standout players who carry just an average game into a classic performance.

Here are five top performers who headlined Week 1 in Boone County high school football.

Boone County football Week 1 top performers

Rock Bridge's Brady Davidson (2) holds as Joey Scardina (6) nails a 57-yard field goal during a 13-10 loss against Park Hill South on August 25, 2023.

Joey Scardina, Rock Bridge: Smashed a 57-yard field goal in a defensive contest

Rock Bridge's kicker stole the show Friday night with his foot. The Army commit, setting up near midfield, connected on his kick and knocked through a 57-yard field goal. That kind of leg is available on Sundays, and sometimes on Saturdays. That leg will clock in for work at Rock Bridge every Friday this fall.

Brady Dapkus, Southern Boone: Three electrifying touchdowns against Odessa

A big reason that Southern Boone went into the half with a 34-21 lead was because of Dapkus. He rushed for a touchdown to build a 12-0 lead. When Odessa cut that lead to 20-14, Dapkus responded with a 98-yard kick return to make it 28-14. When Odessa tried to close out Southern Boone, Dapkus caught a 28-yard touchdown to keep the Eagles in the game.

Carter Holliday, Hickman: Four total touchdowns vs. North Kansas City

Holliday has been playing football for just three years. On Friday, he showed he's a player ready to thrive with the lights shining the brightest. On the road and coming off an injury-plagued sophomore season, Holliday responded with poise, accuracy and athleticism. He threw for three touchdowns and ran for another in a 28-26 loss, but it still served as a statement that Hickman has an electrifying player throwing passes this season.

Will Breitweiser, Tolton: A Friday-night hat trick for the Trailblazers

There was little mercy shown Friday at Father Tolton Catholic High School. The defense did what it pleased and Jake Ryan was carving the opposing defense, but the cherry on top was Will Breitweiser. He bowled through Salisbury defenders for three rushing touchdowns on the night.

Hallsville Colton Nichols (7) makes a move to avoid a Palmyra defender during a football game on August 25, 2023, at Palmyra High School.

Colton Nichols, Hallsville: Two touchdowns to spark Hallsville on the road vs. Palmyra

Brayden Matheney may have taken over full-time at quarterback, but Colton Nichols is still making some game-changing plays for Hallsville. Nichols set the tone for the game with a 75-yard touchdown run just a minute into the contest. He scored his second touchdown later which turned the game from a 22-6 lead into a rout. The Hallsville coaching staff finding ways to get both Matheney and Nichols on the field is proving to be a mad science experiment with endless possibilities.

This article originally appeared on Columbia Daily Tribune: 5 top performers from Week 1 in Boone County high school football