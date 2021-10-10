All 5 of Tom Brady’s TD passes for Buccaneers against Dolphins

In this article:

Tom Brady is ageless. A week after the stress of his return to Foxborough, the GOAT showed the Miami Dolphins who is the boss of the Sunshine State: The Tampa Bay Buccaneers.

Brady threw 5 touchdown passes as the Buccaneers torched Miami at Raymond James.

Brady had better than 400 passing yards and just continues to astound.

Brady to Evans again! Brady has 5 passing TDs on the day. #GoBucs 📺: #MIAvsTB on CBS

📱: NFL app pic.twitter.com/ChcdCLsIKV — NFL (@NFL) October 10, 2021

It's just @TomBrady things. 361 yards and 4 TDs for the 🐐 📺: #MIAvsTB on CBS

📱: NFL app pic.twitter.com/efczapH77l — NFL (@NFL) October 10, 2021

1