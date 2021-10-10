All 5 of Tom Brady’s TD passes for Buccaneers against Dolphins

Barry Werner
·1 min read
Tom Brady is ageless. A week after the stress of his return to Foxborough, the GOAT showed the Miami Dolphins who is the boss of the Sunshine State: The Tampa Bay Buccaneers.

Brady threw 5 touchdown passes as the Buccaneers torched Miami at Raymond James.

Brady had better than 400 passing yards and just continues to astound.

