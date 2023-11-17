5 Titans players who could cause problems for the Jaguars in Week 11

The Jacksonville Jaguars need a win this week to forget about their rough Week 10. Last Sunday, the Jaguars lost to the San Francisco 49ers, 34-3.

Now, Jacksonville will face the Tennessee Titans at home. The Titans are never an easy matchup, but they’re currently last in the AFC South with a 3-6 record.

Tennessee has lost four of its last five games and benched former starting quarterback Ryan Tannehill in favor of rookie quarterback Will Levis. If the Jaguars want to get back on track, a win against the Titans would do wonders.

Here are five Titans player who could give the Jaguars trouble in Week 11:

QB Will Levis

While Tannehill had a few good years in Tennessee, it’s Levis’ time to lead the Titans. Levis took over for the injured Tannehill and looks to have secured the job.

Levis was drafted by the Titans in the second round of the 2023 draft. And the start of his career has been solid through his first three starts.

The rookie quarterback has 699 yards, four touchdowns and two interceptions to start his career. However, the majority of his production came in his first start when he threw for 238 yards, four touchdowns, and no picks against the Atlanta Falcons.

If Jacksonville gets the Levis that took down Atlanta, they could have trouble containing the Tennessee offense.

RB Derrick Henry

Running back Derrick Henry’s reputation precedes him. He’s been one of the best running backs in the NFL for years, and this season hasn’t been that much different.

Henry has 625 yards and four touchdowns so far this season. While he hasn’t been quite as explosive as in past seasons, he’s been a top rusher.

Henry has been the Jaguars kryptonite over the years, so they’ll need to find a way to contain the two-time rushing champ.

WR DeAndre Hopkins

Add DeAndre Hopkins to the list of AFC South players that has a history of torching Jacksonville. Hopkins saw the Jaguars the most when he was a member of the Houston Texans and has six career touchdowns against the franchise.

Now with the Titans, Hopkins has 38 catches for 591 yards and three touchdowns so far this season.

The Jaguars could have trouble stopping Hopkins, especially if cornerback Tyson Campbell is inactive. Their next-best option would be Darious Williams. The former Rams cornerback has been extremely sound this season, but his 5-foot-9-inch frame might make for a bad matchup against the bigger and always physical Hopkins.

DT Jeffrey Simmons

Defensive lineman Jeffrey Simmons has quickly become a cornerstone of the Tennessee defense. He’s a usually impactful defensive lineman, especially for someone who only plays on the interior.

He has 4.5 sacks this season, putting him on pace to tie his career-high sack total. Simmons could do more damage when he faces a struggling Jaguars interior offensive front.

Luke Fortner hasn’t taken the sophomore jump fans hoped for and Walker Little had a rough time in his first full game at left guard.

OLB Arden Key

In Arden Key’s short time with the Jaguars, he played well enough that most believed he’d get a new contract with Jacksonville. He finished the season with 4.5 sacks, but signed with the Titans after talks ended with the Jaguars.

He has 2.5 sacks so far this year, which isn’t a large total, but he’s playing with extra motivation this week. Key hasn’t exactly been a star for the Titans, but he’s a solid player with a chip on his shoulder.

