5 times Bryce Young dazzled us with his poise

Leading up to the 2023 NFL draft, all the talk concerning Alabama quarterback Bryce Young was his size. At 5-foot-10, 200 pounds, Young doesn’t have the prototypical size of an NFL signal-caller. The truth is, however. there isn’t really anything typical about his game.

Young has a way of playing the game as very few do, with complete control and poise. Young’s ability to stay in the moment and not lose focus on the task at hand with utter chaos around him, is truly what makes him special.

Despite question marks about his size and not having elite arm strength, Young’s leadership and poise led to him becoming the No. 1 overall pick by the Carolina Panthers in April’s draft.

Let’s take a look at five times that Young put his moxy on full display while playing with the Crimson Tide!

First SEC road start? No problem

BRYCE TO BILLINGSLEY.

Touchdown Bama. pic.twitter.com/cMfuzdJDia — CBS Sports (@CBSSports) September 18, 2021

In Young’s first career start on the road, Alabama played at the Swamp against the Florida Gators where generally new quarterbacks tend to get rattled. Not Bryce Young. As seen in the video above, Young was dropping absolute dimes against the Gators and helped lead the Tide to a 31-29 victory and finished 22-35 for 240 yards and three touchdowns.

Young leads incredible comeback on the Plains

97 Days till Alabama Football 🐘🔥 Bryce Young goes 97-Yards for a touchdown vs Auburn 😁🔥pic.twitter.com/TLVADGWTGF — Alabama DieHards (@DiehardsAlabama) May 28, 2023

I don’t think anyone will ever forget the incredible 97-yard drive in the closing minutes of the 2021 Iron Bowl as Young led an incredible comeback against in-state rival Auburn. Young’s calm, cool, and collected demeanor has never been made more evident than that night against the Tigers. The comeback helped keep the Tide in the playoff hunt and helped secured Young’s status as an Alabama legend.

Young shows off his wheels against Georgia

BRYCE YOUNG WILL DO IT HIMSELF@AlabamaFTBL back in front pic.twitter.com/m4XO2M76KG — CBS Sports (@CBSSports) December 4, 2021

Right before halftime in a tie against Georgia in the 2021 SEC Championship, Young showcased his athleticism with this touchdown run to give the Tide the lead which they would never relinquish. Young delivered his best performance of the season and perhaps his career against one of the best defenses of the modern era. Young finished the day 26-44 for 421 yards and four total touchdowns as the Tide took down the Dawgs 41-24.

Texas heat doesn't bother Young

WHAT A PLAY BRYCE YOUNG 😤 cc: @AlabamaFTBL pic.twitter.com/LZgACXQlmI — FOX College Football (@CFBONFOX) September 10, 2022

In the hot and humid early September matchup against the Texas Longhorns, Alabama had nearly lost all hope until Young delivered this incredible scramble to help set up Will Reichard’s game-winning field goal. Although his total numbers were not all that remarkable, Young continued to show that high-pressure situations have zero effect on him.

Houdini Young

While trailing on the road at Death Valley against the LSU Tigers, Young made one of the most improbable plays in recent memory. The game is hanging in the balance and Young somehow manages to escape the pressure and make the go-ahead touchdown pass to Ja’Corey Brooks.

Final Thoughts

It’s hard to imagine that there will ever be another Bryce Young to wear the Crimson and White, and while the Tide never won a national championship with Young as its starting quarterback, that had a lot more to do with his surrounding cast than Young himself. In fact, the argument could be made that Alabama would have been around a four-loss team over the past couple of seasons without the magic that Young provided game in and game out.

Young’s legacy is cemented, and it was an honor to watch No. 9 carry the Tide!

