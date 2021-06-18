5-time Pro Bowl guard visited Pittsburgh Steelers

Former Panthers and Chargers guard Trai Turner had a visit with the Pittsburgh Steelers on Friday, according to ESPN’s Adam Schefter.

Turner was selected to five consecutive Pro Bowls, 2015 to 2019, with Carolina.

The veteran was cut by the Chargers in March after one season in what’s said to have been a cap-saving measure. But Turner was also awful when he took the field — Pro Football Focus graded him at 34.8. He also missed seven games in 2020 due to injuries.

You have to wonder why the Steelers are interested in signing a guard. Is it for camp competition or is David DeCastro on his way out?

