5-time Pro Bowl DB says that DeVonta Smith is definitely a Top 10 WR in the NFL

There is no doubt that DeVonta Smith will go down as one of the greatest college wide receivers of all time, but he still has much to prove in the NFL ranks. Smith was the No. 10 overall pick in the 2021 NFL out of Alabama coming fresh off of his 2020 Heisman Trophy and National Championship campaign. In fact, Smith was only the fourth wide receiver to ever win the Heisman award and the first since Desmond Howard did back in 1991.

Through two years in the NFL, Smith has been highly productive for the Eagles. Paired up with a second-team All-Pro receiver, AJ Brown, they make up arguably the most formidable receiving duo in the league. Year two was a massive success for Smith and the Philadelphia Eagles as they made a Super Bowl appearance before coming up short against the Kansas City Chiefs in a 38-35 instant classic.

Smith has been wildly productive to start his career as he has started 37 of his career 38 games and made the playoffs both seasons of his career. In two years, Smith has posted 178 receptions for 2,369 yards and 13 TDs.

His teammate, Darius Slay, is a 5-time Pro Bowler and 2017 First-Team All-Pro widely regarded as a top five cornerback in the league. Slay has faced off against all of the best receivers in the league and knows the position as anyone else on earth. On the ‘IAMATHLETE’ podcast, Slay declares that Smith is definitely a top ten wide receiver. I trust Slay’s opinion and I think Smith and Jalen Hurts are ready for another break out season in 2024!

