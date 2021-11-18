5 Tide players who could impact Alabama-Arkansas

Saturday’s contest between Alabama and Arkansas should be a fun matchup of SEC West foes.

Alabama currently sits atop the SEC West standings with a 9-1 overall record (5-1 SEC), while Arkansas is having a much improved second season under Sam Pittman as they are 7-3 overall (3-3 SEC).

Any time two SEC schools clash there will be plenty of talent on each side of the ball. Today we will look at five players who could have a big impact on the contest for the Crimson Tide!

Christian Harris, LB, 6'2", 232

Mark J. Rebilas-USA TODAY Sports

Harris is playing his best football of the season for the Tide. He will need to be stout again on Saturday against a physical Arkansas rushing attack.

DeMarcco Hellams, SS, 6'1", 208

Gary Cosby-USA TODAY Sports

Hellams has had an up and down season for Alabama. He is due for a breakout game.

Trey Sanders, RB, 6'0", 214

Jason Getz-USA TODAY Sports

With Roydell Williams out for the season, Sanders will be the second back for the Tide for the remainder of the season. He certainly has the talent to take a game over.

The Alabama Offensive Line

Gary Cosby Jr.-USA TODAY Sports

It’s no secret the offensive line has been a weakness of the 2021 team. Arkansas is a physical defense and it’s time the big boys for the Tide impose their will and dominate the trenches.

Josh Jobe, CB, 6'1", 194

Mark J. Rebilas-USA TODAY Sports

Both Josh Jobe and Jayln Armour-Davis will be tasked with covering one of the best receivers in the country in Arkansas’ Treylon Burks. Burks is a big physical receiver who can make the tough contested catches. Jobe and Armour-Davis will need to be on their A-game.

Stay tuned to Roll Tide Wire for all the latest on the Crimson Tide!

1

1

1

1

1

1