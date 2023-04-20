5 thoughts about what will and won’t happen for the Detroit Lions in the 2023 NFL draft

We are one short week away from the 2023 NFL draft. The entire Detroit Lions nation is abuzz about what GM Brad Holmes and his staff are going to do with the team’s nine selections, including two picks apiece in the first and second rounds.

I’d love to tell you I know what’s going to happen with not just the Lions, but the entire draft around Detroit too. But that’s simply not the case. Nobody has yet produced the almanac for Biff Tannen from the future to know things ahead of time. However, I have a few thoughts about what the Lions will do and won’t do in the 2023 NFL draft.

Last year's version of this particular column:

Best guess at No. 6: Devon Witherspoon

Matt Krohn-USA TODAY Sports

Illinois Devon Witherspoon has been my standard answer when I’m asked what I expect the Lions are going to do at No. 6. Not one thing the Lions have said or done since the Scouting Combine almost two months ago has changed that.

The team remains perilously thin at cornerback beyond the coming season. Only newcomer Cam Sutton and third-year Jerry Jacobs are under contractual control beyond 2023. It’s a critically important position in Aaron Glenn’s defense; don’t forget for one second that Glenn was a great NFL cornerback and understands the impact one can have on the entire defense.

Then factor in how perfect of a schematic fit Witherspoon is for the Lions. No NFL team plays more press-man coverage than Detroit on the outside. Witherspoon has over 800 snaps of playing press-man coverage in college, and played it very well in a defense noted for developing defensive backs well (see: Kerby Joseph). It should be a seamless transition into the Detroit starting lineup for a player with a very high football IQ, proven production in college and the “kneecap biting” mentality effectively tattooed to his athletically gifted body. If that doesn’t scream “Detroit Lions” under Dan Campbell, nothing does.

It might not be the most popular choice amongst fans. I don’t think the Lions care about that one iota. Nor should they…

If there's going to be a surprise, it's QB early

[Matt Pendleton/Gainesville Sun]

Let me be clear from the get-go: This is not a prediction or advocacy for the Lions to take a quarterback–any quarterback–early in the draft.

Having said that, I do think the general fan base, and probably the media as well, has too heartily discounted the realistic chances for Brad Holmes and his “Villain” hoodie to pull the surprise and take either Ohio State’s C.J. Stroud or (more likely) Florida’s Anthony Richardson in the first round.

I don’t expect Stroud to fall past the Colts at No. 4, but strange things happen come draft night. Stroud would be extremely difficult to pass for the Lions, especially if they’re interested in a rookie QB contract to work with instead of paying Jared Goff a lucrative extension next offseason.

As for Richardson, who knows? I’ve seen NFL insiders insist with equal fervor that he’s going No. 2 overall and that he’s falling out of the top 10. Drafting Richardson, the most polarizing prospect in this draft class, would be the ultimate villain move for Holmes.

The lines get filled on Day 2

Kirby Lee-USA TODAY Sports

I would not rule out Florida OG O’Cyrus Torrence from heavy Lions consideration with the No. 18 pick. If Tennessee’s Darnell Wright is somehow still on the board, which appears more unlikely by the day, he’ll certainly cannot be discounted either. But overall, I don’t believe the Lions are looking at either offensive or defensive line at No. 18.

Most indications are the team will wait until Day 2, the second and third rounds, to flesh out the lines.

One big reason why the Lions will wait on the offensive line is their confidence in OL coach Hank Fraley to be able to develop talent. In fact, I think D-line comes before O-line in the draft — provided the right fit is there.

Two specific defensive tackles that would not surprise me whatsoever to see in Detroit by the end of Friday night: Wisconsin’s Keeanu Benton or Georgia Tech’s Keion White–provided he’s not selected in the first round. And that shouldn’t surprise anyone either.

All the Jalen Carter debate is a moot point

(Photo by Todd Kirkland/Getty Images)

Countless hours have been spent arguing all sorts of angles about Georgia defensive tackle Jalen Carter. From his off-field troubles to his football character to his outstanding, impactful performances on a great collegiate defense to how the Lions might feel about him, it’s surpassed the quarterback debate as the top Detroit draft topic.

I think it’s all going to prove to be a colossal waste of time and passionate energy.

While I certainly would not guarantee anything, let’s just say I’ll be quite surprised if Carter is still on the board for the Lions to make a decision about at No. 6. Quite surprised.

Don't forget about Josh Paschal

I’ll also reiterate a point I’ve made several times this offseason. The team is very bullish on Josh Paschal to emerge as the pass-rushing counterbalance to Aidan Hutchinson up front. They view him as a potential 10-sack performer in 2023 with a full, healthy offseason. The external view that the team needs a starting EDGE is not shared by the decision-makers in Allen Park.

It doesn’t mean the Lions won’t take an EDGE if they feel it’s the best option, be it at six (Will Anderson) or 18 (Lukas Van Ness). But the team is confident enough in Paschal and James Houston in that role opposite Hutchinson to stand pat at EDGE until adding a Day 3 project who probably doesn’t advance beyond the practice squad in 2023.

