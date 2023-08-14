Here are 5 thoughts on Rutgers football following 1st scrimmage of training camp

Three weeks to go.

Rutgers football is now in the thick of training camp, each practice critical as Greg Schiano's team prepares for its season opener against Northwestern on Sept. 3 at SHI Stadium.

The Scarlet Knights played their first intrasquad scrimmage of camp on Saturday. Here are five thoughts on where things stand:

1. Gavin Wimsatt’s progress

Everything that Wimsatt does in training camp is going to be scrutinized more and more now that he’s been named QB1. Every snap takes on more significance. His progress and his development is going to go a long way toward determining whether the offense can be productive, or whether it'll look too much like it did last season.

One thing is evident: Wimsatt physically looks more and more like a Big Ten quarterback. And he came across as more confident in his role and his standing as a leader when he spoke to reporters the first day of camp.

Arguably the biggest improvement that Wimsatt needs to make is his accuracy – he had a completion percentage of 44.8 last season.

Schiano said Saturday that Wimsatt has made “a lot” of progress with his accuracy in camp, though he was a “little sped up” during the team’s scrimmage.

“You’ve got to play that out of him,” Schiano said. “But he ran the offense. Got us in and out of the plays we wanted to get in and out of. When I say sped up I think not as accurate as he was in practice. But encouraged.”

Schiano was particularly encouraged that Wimsatt didn't turn the ball over (although on the flip side, that means the defense wasn't taking it away, either).

No one should read too much into a scrimmage. It's just that: A scrimmage. It was Wimsatt's first time in that setting in training camp. It's natural to want to make a good impression right away, which likely caused him to be "sped up."

That said, Wimsatt can't let that carry over into the season.

2. State of the offensive line

Rutgers needs more stability on offensive line. But the Scarlet Knights appear to be moving closer in that direction.

Perhaps the biggest sign of that?

Rutgers actually has the depth where there’s an "intense" competition at two spots: Right guard and right tackle.

Mika Ciaffoni and Kobe Asamoah are battling at RG, while Tyler Needham and Kamar Missouri are competing at RT.

Ireland Brown returns at center, while returning starters Curtis Dunlap and Hollin Pierce are likely to man the left side of the line.

Schiano said recently that he’s hopeful that Rutgers can find a combination and stick to it – again, something that wasn’t possible in recent seasons. The Scarlet Knights actually have options.

The Big Ten is filled with big, strong, physical defensive lines. Is this the season Rutgers can match up better against them? Only time will tell.

3. Defensive depth should go a long way

There’s no question the defense will be the strength – at least where things stand right now.

For one thing, the depth is strong at multiple spots, especially along the defensive line where Rutgers likes to rotate plenty of players through. The addition of Ole Miss transfer Isaiah Iton boosted the unit even more. Moses Walker and Mohamed Toure back healthy at linebacker to join a unit that includes returners Tyreem Powell and Deion Jennings is crucial, and the secondary’s depth improved with the additions of safety Flip Dixon and cornerback Eric Rogers.

With that much depth, the defense should be stronger for the duration of the season – something that didn’t happen last year. Injuries took their toll, but the offense’s inability to extend drives also led to the defense being on the field way too long.

So now it’s going to be interesting to see what happens with any offensive improvements, combined with the additional depth of the defense.

Just how good can the defense be?

4. How productive can the tight ends be?

It’s an important position in Kirk Ciarrocca’s system, which is why it was crucial that Rutgers brought in Maine transfer Shawn Bowman to fortify the unit. Rutgers also returns Johnny Langan and Victor Konopka, as well as second-year tight end Mike Higgins.

The Scarlet Knights need them to step up.

Konopka was limited to just three games last season because of a serious injury, but at 6-foot-7, 255 pounds, he has the physical frame to be a real weapon within the offense.

“He got through the spring and got his feet back under him,” Schiano said. “Now, we need him to (keep getting better). He’s too good of an athlete, too big of a man not to be playing more.”

Schiano also said Higgins is a “tremendous athlete” and needs to “continue to grow in the blocking portion.”

5. Which wide receivers step up?

Rutgers bolstered depth when it added transfers JaQuae Jackson, who could become the No. 1 receiver, and Naseim Brantley. They joined a unit that included returners Chris Long, Isaiah Washington, Christian Dremel and Rashad Rochelle, among others.

Schiano said following the scrimmage that the receivers were, overall, “inconsistent.”

“Made some really fine plays and then dropped some maybe you’d call easy ones,” Schiano said.

Rutgers can’t afford those drops once the season starts – it suffered too many of them last season.

Wimsatt needs one of his receivers to become a go-to, reliable, deep-threat weapon, someone who can make explosive plays.

It remains to be seen who that player is. But Rutgers needs consistency from the entire unit.

