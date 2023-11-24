5 thoughts as Kansas women’s basketball readies for Cayman Islands Classic

LAWRENCE — Kansas women’s basketball is about to compete in the Cayman Islands Classic.

The Jayhawks (2-1) have a couple of wins already this year against Northwestern State and Kansas City. They have also suffered a loss against Penn State. And now, they’ll go up against No. 9 Virginia Tech (3-1) on Friday and No. 7 UConn (3-1) on Saturday.

Here are five thoughts ahead of Kansas’ next couple games:

Laia Conesa won’t be available

Freshman guard Laia Conesa has yet to appear in a game this season due to injury, and that won’t change in the days ahead. Kansas coach Brandon Schneider said Conesa has been able to start doing some non-contact work. He’s encouraged with her progress.

On the perimeter, look for junior guard/forward Skyler Gill and freshman guard/forward McKenzie Smith to continue to step up in Conesa’s place. Schneider just wants them to continue to develop confidence. He also wants them to continue to adjust to the speed of the game and pay attention to detail.

These games will test Kansas’ depth

Although the Jayhawks won’t be at full strength, these next two games will still be a test for their depth. Schneider said depth, when it comes to a team’s first few players off the bench, is the separating factor for elite programs. It’s an opportunity that’s much like Kansas’ NCAA tournament game against Stanford from 2022.

Schneider said depth is a concern, because coaches are asking people who haven’t competed at this level before to do so in a significant way. Gill, he explained, is still playing catchup after missing the summer. And there are the freshmen to think of, too, for a team that’s looking to be more connected defensively when it goes to its bench.

Holly Kersgieter’s has had an impressive start

Super-senior guard Holly Kersgieter struggled at times last season. She wasn’t always at her best. But she’s thriving so far this season, averaging a team-best 18.7 points per game.

Schneider said he likes how she’s playing, but more importantly has enjoyed her approach. He noted she’s having fun and playing with more joy. Kersgieter is also averaging 4.7 rebounds and 3.7 assists per game.

Watch out for foul trouble

In Kansas’ lone loss this season, foul trouble played a pivotal role. Schneider indicated defending without fouling is an important point of emphasis right now. To be at their best, the Jayhawks can’t have players in their starting five in foul trouble.

Here’s one area Wyvette Mayberry thinks they can improve

Senior guard Wyvette Mayberry, one of Kansas’ starters, said the Jaywhaks haven’t played to the level to know they’re capable of yet. She noted they have started games well, but become too nonchalant as they have progressed. She is confident, though, that the issue is fixable.

“It’s really just us,” Mayberry said. “I mean, we’re holding ourselves back right now. So, I mean, yeah, we’ve just got to want it. I mean — and once we want it then, I mean, it’s an easy fix.”

Jordan Guskey covers University of Kansas Athletics at The Topeka Capital-Journal.

This article originally appeared on Topeka Capital-Journal: 5 thoughts as Kansas women’s basketball plays Cayman Islands Classic