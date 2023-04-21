5 thoughts on what to expect from the Browns in the 2023 NFL draft

The 2023 NFL draft will not hold the same muster that previous drafts have for those who follow the Cleveland Browns. The team is no longer picking in the top ten, and they do not hold a single pick in the top 70 of the draft. However, with six total picks in the middle rounds of the draft, the Browns still have the opportunity to capitalize in a draft that has more depth than it does talent at the top.

Without a high draft pick, expectations must also be set as the Browns come on the clock in the third round. What are some of these expectations and how could we see the Browns attack the draft next week?

The draft is for the future, not for today

Free agency is for today, and the draft is how teams build toward the long-term future. And for a team without a first or second round pick, this is even more true. Sure, the team landed M.J. Emerson, who turned into a good player from day-one.

However, guys like defensive end Alex Wright, Perrion Winfrey, and Jerome Ford were drafted to become future contributors (who were inevitably forced into action early due to injuries). Expect the Browns to take the same approach this year.

Day three picks rarely pan out as long-term starters. If the Browns can land even solid contributors when called upon, like tackle James Hudson and tight end Harrison Bryant, then they will have done their job late in the draft.

With their third rounders, however, look for players with high upside who could become consistent contributors in year two and not players who are expected to make immediate impacts right away.

Don't rule out a trade-up for the right talent

Berry has proven he is willing to make a move up the board to grab a talent that may be slipping. This happened in the 2021 NFL draft when the Browns moved up in the second round to select a young linebacker out of Notre Dame by the name of Jeremiah Owusu-Koramoah.

There are a few players whose estimated draft position is all over the map. Those players include Wisconsin defensive tackle Keeanu Benton, Cincinnati wide receiver Tyler Scott, and Iowa linebacker Jack Campbell. While the Browns do not have a second round pick, they could value a certain player on their board enough to make a move to get him.

The mindset in Berea has been an aggressive one this offseason. That could continue into the draft.

Don't expect the Browns to make six picks on day three

The Browns are no stranger to trading down.

Last year it made sense to move down the board as the value did not align with their draft board. As a result, the Browns still landed Emerson while stockpiling picks. While this could happen in the third round, expect it to happen (and potentially on multiple occasions) as we get into day three of the draft.

As the roster is constructed, the Browns are going to have to add cheap depth into the future. And with limited draft capital next year, Berry and his team may look to kick some of those picks into 2024. This team does not have that many holes that six late-round players need to be added to the roster.

With two fourth rounders and two fifth rounders next weekend, look for the Browns to capitalize on those picks in other ways than with a day-three rookie.

The Browns will not draft a DT just to say they drafted a DT

There is a common thought, and perhaps not an unjustified one given the play of the unit a year ago, that the Browns must leave the draft with a defensive tackle early on. However, this is just not the class to make that sort of promise. The Browns will not draft a defensive tackle just to say they addressed the position if the value truly is not there.

According to data collected by ClevAnalytics, there are only two defensive tackles that have met the common parameters the Browns have historically used to funnel out prospects. Those are Wisconsin’s Benton and Texas’ Moro Ojomo. The other Texas defensive tackle Keondre Coburn fits in as a later-round pick given his age.

The Browns have followed Florida’s Gervon Dexter around quite a bit throughout the pre-draft process as well. However, he falls well under the historical PFF pass rush grade the Browns have stuck with. He is, however, young and explosive and could be another option.

Long story short: there are not many defensive tackles to choose from where the Browns will be looking. Going back up to the first point, this may make the Browns more aggressive to trade up for a player like Benton.

They are in a position to take best player available approach

The Browns filled necessary voids on their roster with the signings of defensive tackle Dalvin Tomlinson, pass rusher Ogbo Okoronkwo and the trade for wide receiver Elijah Moore. They also brought back solid contributors in Anthony Walker Jr. and Sione Takitaki in the linebacker room. This is not to say that these positions are solidified as each of the four still needs both depth and a player for the future.

However, what it does do is allow the team to enter the draft without a glaring need. The Browns can truly narrow their scope to premium positions and focus on whoever they have at the top of their board regardless of what position they play because of their free agency period.

Best player available.

