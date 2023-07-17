5 third-round picks poised for big rookie seasons

The 2023 NFL draft was deep and the impact this class will have is going to go well beyond this season and well beyond those prospects taken in the first and second rounds. Here are three third-round picks who could have big rookie campaigns.

LB Marte Mapu - New England Patriots

Sideline-to-sideline linebacker who offers scheme versatility and production. The Patriots coaches will get him plenty of opportunities.

Known for his speed, Jalin Hyatt is showing to be a much more complete receiver since coming to the Giants.

G Tyer Steen - Philadelphia Eagles

There’s no rush to get Steen on the field but he’s been good enough that he should be a starter at guard sooner rather than later.

Even if he isn’t a weapon in the passing game immediately, his ability to imapct the run game as a dominant blocker will get him on the field.

CB Mekhi Blackmon - Minnesota

Blackmon has done enough already that he’s already penciled in to be a starting cornerback for the Vikings. He has shown a ton of polish and maturity early in the offseason.

