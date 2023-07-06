5 things Wizards fans should know about Jordan Poole originally appeared on NBC Sports Washington

As their new front office's first summer in D.C. carries on, the Washington Wizards are loading up on young, talented players like Jordan Poole.

Washington first traded Bradley Beal to the Phoenix Suns in exchange for Chris Paul, Landry Shamet, and a wealth of draft picks in late June. Paul didn't stay a Wizard for long, as he was then shipped to the Golden State Warriors in a deal that saw Jordan Poole, Ryan Rollins, Patrick Baldwin Jr. and two draft picks sent back to Washington.

Poole was the headliner of Washington's return, as his talent and upside could make him the centerpiece of the Wizards' roster this coming season alongside Kyle Kuzma, Deni Avdija and Daniel Gafford. So, what exactly did Washington get in the 24-year-old Poole? Here's what you need to know:

He was a high riser from the G League

Poole's story is one of ascension through talent and production. He was drafted 28th overall by the Warriors in 2019 after two fruitful years at the University of Michigan. Though he played 57 games in Golden State his rookie year, he was assigned to their G League affiliate in Santa Cruz for a few games in which he proved his worth, scoring 26.0 points per game. It wasn't until the following year, though, 2020-21, that he would really make his mark.

Poole played 11 games in Santa Cruz that season, dominating the G League with 22.4 ppg, 5.3 rpg, and 3.6 apg. He earned All-NBA G League Third-team that season for his efforts, and secured his position in the NBA thanks both to his production and to Klay Thompson's absence that year due to an Achilles tendon injury. From then on, Poole became a crucial aspect of Steve Kerr's rotation in the Bay, eventually becoming a starting guard during their 2021-22 championship run. He put up 18.5 ppg, 4.0 apg, and a career-high 3.4 rpg that season, but was able to still increase his production to scoring over 20 points per game the following season, which would be his final as a Warrior before coming to Washington via the Paul trade.

Ball-handling and creativity

Wizards fans won't take long to realize why Poole was able to be a starting shooting guard for a championship-winning team. His dribbling and driving skills, coupled with his creativity with the ball, are some of the best in the NBA. He plays best with the ball in his hands, using a quick first step and impressive dribble package to penetrate the lane, where he is then able to finish effectively at the rim.

10 minutes of Jordan Poole getting buckets ⚡️ pic.twitter.com/W2NCDTVCKS — Golden State Warriors (@warriors) October 16, 2022

Poole is as effective a scorer at three levels as you'll be able to find in a player at his age (24), shooting 34% from deep across his career. Though he's not a point guard, he can orchestrate the offense and space the floor thanks to his creativity and passing ability. That testimony is emphasized by the fact that he was able to shine nightly in the box score on a team that included Steph Curry and Klay Thompson.

He's flashed as a No. 1 scoring option

Most players don't look as good when they're not playing with two first-ballot Hall of Famers alongside them. Poole is the exception. According to Statmuse.com, Poole has averaged 14.9 points, 2.5 rebounds and 3.2 assists per game in 163 contests with Steph Curry on the floor next to him. Take Steph out of the mix, and the results are fascinating.

Over 103 games without Curry on the floor, Poole's numbers jump to 17.1 ppg, 2.7 rpg, and 3.7 apg. Granted, his shooting numbers do dip a bit without the greatest shooter of all time giving him some breathing room (down 43.7% from the field with Curry to 40.1% without him), but the numbers still show that, while being the No. 1 scoring option, Poole is more than capable of handling the load.

Big-game experience

Poole is no stranger to bright lights. In his senior year of high school, his La Lumiere (Indiana) team was down by six in the 2017 Dick's National High School Championship game vs. Montverde Academy. Poole's 13 points and three steals -- including his triple at the buzzer of the third quarter which ignited the crowd -- helped seal the win for his squad. Less than a year later, his Michigan Wolverines team would need similar services at the NCAA Tournament. Down to Houston by two with 3.6 seconds left, Poole did this:

March 17, 2018: Down two points in the final seconds, Michigan’s Jordan Poole hits a 3-pointer at the buzzer to beat Houston in the 2nd round of the NCAA Tournament. pic.twitter.com/Ho515LMAlU — This Day In Sports Clips (@TDISportsClips) March 17, 2022

Four years after his triumph at Michigan, Poole again found himself at basketball's biggest stage, the 2022 NBA playoffs. He played over 27 minutes per game during Golden State's championship run that postseason, putting up stellar numbers in points (17.0), field goal percentage (50.8) and three-point percentage (39.1). Poole is an excellent option to have on your team during the season's biggest moments.

He still wants to improve his game

One of the biggest detractors to Poole's résumé is his performance in this past year's playoffs, where his defending champion Warriors team was ousted by LeBron James' Lakers in the second round in six games. Poole put up 10.3 ppg on 34.1% shooting from the field and 25.4% from downtown during that tumultuous postseason span, after having the best regular season of his career leading up to it. Still, he acknowledges his unsatisfactory performance and uses it to motivate him this offseason.

"I learned a lot of stuff," Poole said via The Mercury News. "I think every player wants to go out and have a good game every game, and it doesn’t work that way sometimes. Find ways to get better. Find ways to learn. You can always add to your game or your skillset, and definitely looking forward to that...There are so many things that you can always add to your game. [I'll] probably sit down, evaluate, think what’s best. That’s what the summer’s for."