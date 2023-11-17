5 things we're looking for in state quarterfinal week of 2023 Ozarks football season

Southwest Missouri has 10 teams still alive heading into the state quarterfinal round of the high school football postseason. At least will advance to the semifinals with eight others also having an opportunity across the state's six classes.

A fun weekend appears to be in store for the best programs in the Ozarks. Here are the major storylines for the quarterfinals.

Can Nixa cool off Rockhurst to advance to the Class 6 semifinals?

There might not be a team in the state with more momentum than Rockhurst right now following its upset win over Lee's Summit North. Nixa will look to cool that off and advance to its first state semifinal since it finished as the Class 5 runner-up in 2015.

Rockhurst enters the game 10-1 with its lone loss coming to Liberty North (10-1) on Sept. 8. Liberty North is still alive and will play Oak Park (11-0) on Friday night with the winner playing Nixa or Rockhurst in the final four.

The Hawklets have made it a habit of playing in close games while playing a tough schedule featuring teams from Arkansas and Kansas. Five of the eight wins on their current winning streak were decided by one score.

The Nixa Eagles took on the Joplin Eagles in the championship game of Class 6 District 5 football at Nixa on Friday, Nov. 11, 2023.

Nixa hasn't faced nearly as much adversity during its 11-0 season. The Eagles haven't had a one-score game since Oct. 13 when they booted in a field goal at the horn to beat Republic. They beat the likes of Webb City, Carthage and Joplin by one score in the first five weeks of the year.

The Eagles will look to keep their strong rushing attack going while averaging about 280 yards rushing this season. Dylan Rebura and Malachi Rider each have over 1,150 rushing yards. Quarterback Nate Uber has done an excellent job of taking care of the ball and hasn't thrown it to the wrong team since Oct. 5 — his lone interception of the season.

Does Republic have any more magic in it when it hosts Helias?

A historic season for the Republic Tigers continues with them hosting one of the more dominant teams in the state. Outside a one-point loss to Class 5 favorite Cardinal Ritter, the Crusaders have steamrolled through pretty much their entire schedule.

Republic quarterback Wyatt Woods was magnificent last week in the Tigers' 35-32 win over Lebanon by rushing for 162 yards and two scores. He only threw three passes but the one completion he had was for a 16-yard touchdown to Caide White. Kanon Krol also rushed for 124 yards and two touchdowns for his third 100-yard performance and fifth multi-touchdown game of the year.

Republic's offense has rushed for 3,676 yards this season. The Tigers have calmed their turnover problems. They know how to keep games close and play to their strengths as a ball-control team. They're going to give themselves a chance to advance.

Will Fair Grove hand Father Tolton its first loss?

A battle of undefeated programs will take place this weekend and one will move on to the state semifinals at the Class 2 level.

Fair Grove will bring its high-powered offense up to Columbia to play a program that has dominated its way through its schedule. Father Tolton has only one game that has finished within seven points against a team that qualified for the playoffs in Illinois where everyone doesn't make it.

Father Tolton's ability to contain Kellen Lair will be the key as he's coming off a 181-yard performance against Strafford last week. He's now up to 1,759 rushing yards, 467 receiving yards and 45 total touchdowns this season. He is among the area's leaders in rushing yards and it's difficult to imagine anyone else who has been in the endzone as much as he has been.

Which area team will move forward in Class 3 between Ava and Seneca?

We know for sure that the southwest Missouri region will have at least one state semifinal qualifier with Ava and Seneca set to play on Friday night. Both have been among the top-ranked teams in the state and area throughout the entirety of the 2023 season.

Seneca played one of the toughest schedules in the Ozarks and is still undefeated. Wins over Lamar, Nevada and McDonald County are looking better each week with the top four teams from the Big 8 West still alive in the state quarterfinals. Seneca was the best of them all thanks to Jackson Marrs and Gavyn Hoover's leadership and a defense that's allowing fewer than 11 points per game.

Ava's one of the better stories of the season as it's bounced back from a 6-4 season to find itself back in this spot for the fifth time in the last seven seasons. Hunter Adams' presence in the backfield sure has made a difference but you're still seeing the likes of Rylin Dickson and Tyson Tidwell also finding success has made this offense one that's been unstoppable this year.

The winner will get either Odessa or St. Pius X (Kansas City) next week.

Can Class 1 No. 1 Marionville knock off No. 2 Portageville?

The Comets bring one of the best defenses in the state into a Class 1 quarterfinal to play against a Portageville squad that features one of the best small-school players in the state.

Portageville features Jamarion Smith, a running back with over 2,000 yards and 40 touchdowns, who is also a standout on the defensive side. Marionville will try to contain him as it's been able to do against every offense it's seen this year. The Comets still haven't allowed more than eight points in a game and teams are being held to 3.8 points per outing.

Marionville's offense has actually topped what it's been over the last several seasons of its area dominance. Its 43 points per game is the most it's scored in recent years when the Comets have had undefeated regular seasons... but they've all gone without a trip to the state semifinals.

Cash Pomeroy is a sophomore star as a 1,000-yard rusher and great defender. Hugh Eaton is one of the best defensive players in the area and a tough player on offense. Bryer Guerin has been great at quarterback as he's replaced one of the program's all-time greats.

This could be a state championship-level game in the state quarterfinals. Marionville is going to be rocking on Saturday afternoon.

Area state quarterfinal matchups

Class 1, District 1 (district championship)

Portageville @ Marionville (Saturday, 1 p.m.)

Class 2

Fair Grove @ Father Tolton (Saturday, 2 p.m.)

Lafayette County @ Lamar (Saturday, 1 p.m.)

Class 3

Seneca @ Ava (Friday, 7 p.m.)

Class 4

Jefferson City @ McDonald County (Saturday, 1 p.m.)

Nevada @ Kearney (Saturday, 1 p.m.)

Class 5

Helias Catholic @ Republic (Saturday, 1 p.m.)

Grain Valley @ Webb City (Friday, 7 p.m.)

Class 6

Nixa @ Rockhurst (Friday, 7 p.m.)

