5 things to watch as Yankees host Braves for 3-game series

Here are five things to watch as the Yankees and Atlanta Braves play a three-game series at Yankees Stadium starting on Friday...

Is this still a World Series preview?

Prior to the start of the season, many pundits believed the Braves and Yankees had a chance to renew their World Series rivalry from the 90s, but one side has had some unfortunate luck this year.

The Braves lost their ace Spencer Strider and reigning NL MVP Ronald Acuña Jr. to season-ending injuries. And while they weren’t playing that great before Acuña went down, they’ve stayed afloat in the top-heavy National League.

Despite the injuries, Atlanta does still have a lot of marquee names including Chris Sale, Friday’s starter who has plenty of history against the Yanks from his time with the Red Sox, Matt Olson and Ozzie Albies.

We also can’t ignore when the Braves totally remade their outfield in the wake of Acuña going down with his first knee injury in 2021 en route to a World Series title. While the trade deadline is still a month away, this weekend will still be a test for both teams.

Can Carlos Rodon bounce back?

The Yankees left-hander has had an incredible comeback season but he had his worst outing of 2024 his last time on the mound.

On June 15 against the Red Sox, Rodon went five innings and gave up five runs on seven hits. Will he be able to get back on track on Friday?

Rodon has pitched against Atlanta twice in his career and has given up just one run over 12 innings. Both of those starts came in 2022 as a member of the San Francisco Giants. His last start against the Braves (Sept. 23, 2022) saw him pitch five innings and give up two hits and one unearned run while striking out eight batters.

With Gerrit Cole returning from the IL, the Yankees need Rodon to continue pitching like he has all season.

Can Aaron Judge stay in the lineup?

After being hit in the left hand and exiting Tuesday's game early, Judge sat out Wednesday's matchup with the Orioles despite scans showing no damage. While the Yankees could have used their captain in Wednesday's loss, the organization felt it was better to be cautious with their slugger.

He did, however, start in center field during Thursday's series finale and smoked a two-run shot.

Jun 9, 2024; Bronx, New York, USA; New York Yankees right fielder Aaron Judge (99) watches his RBI double against the Los Angeles Dodgers during the third inning at Yankee Stadium. / Brad Penner-USA TODAY Sports

Now, can he play multiple days with the, presumed, sore hand? It's likely that Judge plays all three games this weekend, but you never know sometimes with this organization. They are, rightfully, thinking of October and making sure Judge is healthy for the postseason.

But with the Orioles just a half-game behind them in the AL East standings, every game matters to avoid the Wild Card round.

Bullpen needs a breather

The Yankees bullpen is shot heading into this series. They needed six relievers in their 10-inning loss on Wednesday, and after Luis Gil only went 1.1 innings on Thursday, they had to use six more to get the final 23 outs.

With their next day off on Monday, can the bullpen arms survive the weekend? The injury to Ian Hamilton has caused the Yankees to shuffle their bullpen and even sign a veteran reliever Tim Hill to try and find reliable arms. They'll need Rodon, Marcus Stroman and Nestor Cortes to have long outings to try and get past this Braves team.

Ben Rice's continued maturation

Yankees prospect Ben Rice has just three games (two starts) under his belt in the majors and he'll get some more this weekend.

The left-hander is 2-for-8 with an RBI and two walks so far but was on the bench against the left-hander on Thursday. Rice did start Wednesday against a left-hander so the Yankees aren't shying away from the matchup, which could work in the youngster's favor this weekend.

Two of the three Braves' probable starters this weekend are lefties (Sale, Max Fried) so it'll be interesting to see how Aaron Boone deploys Rice.