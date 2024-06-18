5 things to watch as Yankees host Orioles in huge three-game AL East clash

Here are five things to watch as the Yankees host the Baltimore Orioles for a clash between the American League's best teams in a three-game series starting Tuesday night in The Bronx ...

Gerrit Cole's season debut

After missing the first 74 games of the season, the reigning AL Cy Young Award winner is set to make his season debut in the second game of the series in the second game of the series on Wednesday.

Cole’s season came to a screeching halt after one spring training due to nerve inflammation in his right elbow. After working his way back he needed just three rehab appearances – allowing one earned run over 12.1 innings with 19 strikeouts and a walk while holding minor leaguers to a .136 average.

Of course, the 33-year-old will rejoin a rotation that hasn’t missed a beat without him. Yankees starters have pitched to an MLB-best 2.90 ERA over 419.0 innings, second-most in baseball.

Cole hasn't had the best luck against Baltimore in the last two seasons. Over five starts in 2022 and 2023, he has pitched to a 4.09 ERA and 1.121 WHIP over 33 innings with 29 strikeouts.

Playoff preview

The calendar still says June, but this series has huge postseason implications, especially after the Yanks (50-24) dropped two of three in Boston and the Orioles (47-24) took two out of three from the NL-leading Philadelphia Phillies.

New York has three games in hand over the Orioles in the win column, but the lead in the division is down to 1.5.

“It’s a really good team,” Aaron Boone said. “They’re very complete... They have a versatile and dynamic offense. They can beat you with power. They can beat you with speed. They can match up against you. They got a few guys they platoon with that are impactful against the other hand. So they’re a complete team, no doubt.”

The Orioles had the Yankees number the first time these two met in early spring, taking three out of four and holding the Bombers to just six runs on 22 hits. The good news for the Yanks is they won't face any of the starters – who pitched to a 1.16 ERA in the series – will feature this time around.

With just under 90 games to go these three days in June won’t end anybody’s season, but could be a big boost with a month to go before the All-Star break.

But Boone is looking big picture: “It’s a marathon. That cliche is very true: we got a long way to go in all of this. All we can say right now is both teams are really good, really dangerous and with a lot of potential.”

Do you wanna see them sock a few dingers?

Dingers! Dingers!

The pitching is really good, but there still could be a lot of home runs in this series.

New York has the two best individual hitters in the series in Juan Soto and Aaron Judge, but the O's beat them in the home run department 114 to 110.

New York Yankees center fielder Aaron Judge (99) hits a two run home run in the first inning against the Seattle Mariners at Yankee Stadium. / Wendell Cruz-USA TODAY Sports

The series could come down to if the Yankees big home run trio of Judge (26), Soto (18) and Giancarlo Stanton (17), who account for over half of their dingers, can out-hit Baltimore's aggregate attack.

The Birds are led by superstar-in-the-making Gunnar Henderson with 22, but have six other players with nine home runs or more compared to the Yanks’ four. Anthony Santander (17), Adley Rutschman (14), Ryan Moutncastle (11) and Jordan Westburg (11) all have pop and left-handers Colton Cowser and Ryan O'Hearn who can take advantage of the short porch in right.

Of course, Judge does love hitting against Orioles pitching: 39 homers and 85 RBI with a .302/.431/.686 slash for a 1.118 OPS in 99 career games.

Little help, little help now

One inning doesn't define a full season, but sometimes it can epitomize the problems – and also be a harbinger of things to come.

Down 4-3 in the seventh on Sunday, the Yankees loaded the bases with nobody out. But the 7-8-9 hitters in order left them loaded. The Sox then scored three in the bottom half to blow the game wide open en route to a 9-3 win.

Gleyber Torres (batting .222 with a .631 OPS), Oswaldo Cabrera (.237 and .625), and DJ LeMahieu (.188 and .491 in 15 games) are all struggling to produce. (The latter two will now see more time as the struggling Anthony Rizzo is set for an extended period on the IL.)

But really to add more balance to the lineup, it will fall on Anthony Volpe and Alex Verdugo will need to put up better than slightly above-average numbers (both are 110 wRC+ and 106 and 108 OPS+, respectively).

Can the Yanks control the running game?

After the Boston Red Sox set a franchise record with nine stolen bases in Sunday's series finale.

“We have to do a better job of controlling those things,” Boone said. “I have a lot of confidence in us controlling the running game. Today we didn’t get it done.”

There is concern that the slow pop time to second base (averaging 2.08 seconds, second-to-last in MLB) and weak arm (71.3 mph, last in MLB) of catcher Jose Trevino could be something teams look to continue to exploit.

“Gotta make better throws,” Trevino, who took full responsibility for the steals, said. “Gotta get the ball out. They’re gonna run. We knew that coming in, so I just gotta put the ball on the bag.”

The Orioles don't have many players with the top-end speed that can match the fleet-footed BoSox, but putting runners in motion has been part of their identity.

In the series in Baltimore, Austin Wells was behind the plate in three games and was successful in getting both would-be base stealers at second.

Trevino's bat will likely keep him in the lineup and he's still a fine defensive catcher and leads MLB in catcher-framing runs with six. (Wells is tied for third with four.) But they will need to do some creative work to stop the crime wave on the bases.